Canada’s First and Largest 5G Network Expands to Over 50 New Cities and Towns

/EIN News/ -- Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, will expand to over 60 markets by year-end



Expansion will support additional 5G devices launching this fall on Rogers Infinite plans and unlimited business wireless plans; over two million Canadians now on Rogers Infinite plans

Next generation 5G network technology will drive productivity, fuel innovation and power Canada’s economy to compete globally

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it has expanded 5G on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network to over 50 new towns and cities and will reach a total of more than 60 markets by end of year¹.

This marks the next big step in evolving the way Canadians connect to the world around them by building on the company’s January roll-out of 5G in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Expected to be the most transformative technology since wireless services were introduced in 1985, 5G will make real-time connectivity a reality, accelerating the transition to a truly digitally connected world.

From small towns to metropolitan centres, Rogers 5G network is now the largest in Canada reaching across provinces and regions to the following places, bringing Canadians and businesses the very best in wireless technology to their own neighbourhood²:

Abbotsford-Mission, BC

Aurora, ON

Barrie, ON

Brampton, ON

Burnaby, BC

Caledon, ON

Calgary, AB

Cambridge, ON

Chilliwack, BC

Coquitlam, BC

Courtenay, BC

Delta, BC

Edmonton, AB

Fort McMurray, AB

Gatineau, QC

Grande Prairie, AB

Halton Hills, ON

Hamilton, ON

Kamloops, BC

Kelowna, BC Kitchener, ON

Langley, BC

Lethbridge, AB

Maple Ridge, BC

Markham, ON

Milton, ON

Mississauga, ON

Montreal, QC

Nanaimo, BC

New Westminster, BC

Newmarket, ON

North Vancouver, BC

Oliver, BC

Oshawa, ON

Osoyoos, BC

Ottawa, ON

Penticton, BC

Pitt Meadows, BC

Port Coquitlam, BC

Port Moody, BC Quebec City, QC

Regina, SK

Richmond Hill, ON

Richmond, BC

Salmon Arm, BC

Saskatoon, SK

Surrey, BC

Toronto, ON

Trois-Rivières, QC

Uxbridge, ON

Vancouver, BC

Vaughan, ON

Vernon, BC

Victoria, BC

West Vancouver, BC

Waterloo, ON

Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON

White Rock, BC

“5G is the next big leap forward that will change how we live and work. Our award-winning network is Canada’s most reliable and most trusted and we are proud to be extending the country’s first and now largest 5G network to over 60 towns and cities by the end of the year,” said Joe Natale, President & CEO, Rogers Communications. “Strong digital infrastructure and investments in 5G are critical to fuel productivity and innovation across this country now, as we power out of COVID-19, and in the future as we reset the competitive landscape for Canada, globally.”



Investing in Canada to deliver customer value and next generation technology

Rogers 5G is currently accessible to customers on Rogers Infinite plans and unlimited business wireless plans with select 5G-ready devices. More than two million Canadians are now on Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, representing the most customers of any wireless provider in Canada with no overage fees. Customers can purchase new devices at $0 and 0% interest with device financing.

In addition to providing Canadians with the latest technology, wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 2026³.

Delivering unprecedented network capabilities

Over time, 5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. With ultra-low latency, the lag between sending a request and the network responding will theoretically drop to one millisecond, 400 times faster than the blink of an eye. This will allow for a massive increase in the number of connected devices and a range of capabilities and applications that require quick responsiveness. From network slicing to give first responders a dedicated network, to wireless sensors that monitor farmers’ soil conditions saving them time and money, to using virtual reality that enhances the retail customer experience, to multi-player, lag-free gaming on the go – 5G will deliver a world of possibilities.



Rogers is currently using 2.5 GHz, AWS and 600 MHz spectrum to provide 5G coverage. The company has also deployed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology in a number of today’s new markets. This enables spectrum to be used for 4G and 5G simultaneously on its 600 MHz and AWS spectrum bands. The company has also deployed DSS in existing markets and will add additional frequency bands over time. In 2019, Rogers invested $1.7 billion to acquire a leadership position on 600 MHz spectrum licenses. This premium low-band spectrum carries wireless data across long distances and through dense buildings, creating more consistent and higher quality coverage in both rural areas and cities.

Partnering to support Canada’s 5G ecosystem

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone in our multi-year journey to bring the best of 5G to Canadians,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers. “As we continue to roll out the next generation of wireless technology to additional Canadian markets, we are focused on building our robust 5G ecosystem with strategic investments, world-class partners and cutting-edge technology that will bring the best of connectivity to Canadian consumers and businesses.”

Rogers partnered with Ericsson in 2018 as its 5G vendor for its full network infrastructure, including Core and Radio Access Network. The company’s 5G ecosystem also includes strategic partnerships to research, incubate and commercialize made-in-Canada 5G technology and applications with the University of British Columbia, the University of Waterloo, Communitech, Ryerson University Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and ENCQOR. Internationally, Rogers is a founding member of the 5G Future Forum, which is creating a common framework for 5G applications enabled by mobile edge computing across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario Regions in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

¹Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers

²Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks

³https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-112/Accenture-Accelerating-5G-in-Canada-PoV-2019.pdf#zoom=50