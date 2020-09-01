Ultragenyx Expands Leadership Team and Appoints Ernie Meyer as Chief Human Resources Officer

/EIN News/ -- NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that it has appointed Ernie Meyer as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective September 1, 2020. In this newly created role, Mr. Meyer will lead all aspects of the Global Human Resources and Facilities operations. He will report to Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Ultragenyx’s Chief Executive Officer, and will serve on the Executive Leadership Team.



“Ernie has tremendous experience building multi-national biopharmaceutical organizations, and his leadership will be key to the continued growth and development of our excellent team as we enter the next chapter of our future,” said Dr. Kakkis. “We welcome him to Ultragenyx and look forward to his contributions to help us achieve our goals as we begin our second decade as a diversified, global rare disease company.”

Mr. Meyer joins Ultragenyx from Portola Pharmaceuticals, where he was Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer since 2018. Before Portola, he spent more than 13 years at Celgene, most recently as Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Services. While at Celgene, he played a significant role in the company’s growth to more than 7,000 employees in 37 countries. Prior to Celgene, Mr. Meyer spent 10 years at Motorola in a variety of human resource roles of increasing scope and responsibility. Mr. Meyer holds a B.S. in Business Management with a concentration in Management Information Systems from Widener University.

“Ultragenyx is making great strides in the rare disease space and places tremendous focus on people – from patients and the rare disease community it serves, to the employees who make Ultragenyx the special company that it is,” said Mr. Meyer. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the leadership team to foster and develop these strengths, and to contribute to the meaningful work the organization is doing on behalf of patients.”

