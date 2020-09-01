Felbridge Partners with Switzerland’s Puregene to License & Distribute Cannabis Genetics in Africa
EINPresswire.com/ -- Felbridge, a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a license and distribution agreement with Puregene to market their elite cannabis strains throughout Africa.
“Puregene is a leading Swiss biotech breeding company that has successfully sequenced the world's first cannabis super-pangenome. This enables Puregene to completely decode all the genetic material contained in the cannabis species, while controlling the makeup of the plant”, says Yannik Schlup, CSO of Puregene. As a result, Puregene can combine their extensive cannabis experience with state-of-the-art breeding technologies. This allows the development of specific tailored varieties, combining a multitude of valuable traits, which include cannabinoids, taste, disease resistance, flower size and yield. With this distribution agreement, Felbridge will be able to provide these leading genetics to licensed growers across Africa.
Leslie Zetler, Chief Executive Officer of Felbridge, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Puregene, a company that has taken the lead in cannabis research and variety development by combining science and data and ultimately revolutionizing cannabis breeding with their artificial intelligence driven breeding technologies. Their elite varieties have unique traits and predictable characteristics that maximize production potential while minimizing risk. Felbridge will be able to provide licensed cultivators and producers with genetically superior hemp and cannabis varieties. Following extensive quality control, the cultivators will obtain source material that is free from pathogens, has the highest biological quality, and includes phytosanitary and seed certification".
Puregene ensures detailed traceability and protection of its varieties and has developed strong partnerships with government agencies around the world. This enables them to develop new markets where hemp and cannabis can be legally grown on a commercial scale.
"Puregene is the first and currently only company allowed to legally export live cannabis plants from Europe to the US, and Felbridge is excited to open the African market with these world-leading genetics," Mr. Zetler added.
Dr. Gavin George, Director of Research and IP at Puregene commented: "As a proud South African, I have known of the Zetler family's high-quality cultivation for decades and I am thrilled that they turned their focus to cannabis. We could not wish for a more experienced propagation and distribution partner on the African continent".
Switzerland is known for its quality and attention to detail and has one of the most mature low-THC cannabis markets in the world. Puregene continues to focus on research and development in this sector and has established partnerships with many leading universities in Europe as well as in South Africa, where it conducts research-related activities with the University of Stellenbosch.
"As the leading cultivator of cannabis products in South Africa, Felbridge is well placed to be at the forefront of the South African medicinal cannabis industry, and thus to advance the local sector in a safe and responsible manner with high quality and innovative products at all times," Mr. Zetler added.
Leslie Zetler
“Puregene is a leading Swiss biotech breeding company that has successfully sequenced the world's first cannabis super-pangenome. This enables Puregene to completely decode all the genetic material contained in the cannabis species, while controlling the makeup of the plant”, says Yannik Schlup, CSO of Puregene. As a result, Puregene can combine their extensive cannabis experience with state-of-the-art breeding technologies. This allows the development of specific tailored varieties, combining a multitude of valuable traits, which include cannabinoids, taste, disease resistance, flower size and yield. With this distribution agreement, Felbridge will be able to provide these leading genetics to licensed growers across Africa.
Leslie Zetler, Chief Executive Officer of Felbridge, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Puregene, a company that has taken the lead in cannabis research and variety development by combining science and data and ultimately revolutionizing cannabis breeding with their artificial intelligence driven breeding technologies. Their elite varieties have unique traits and predictable characteristics that maximize production potential while minimizing risk. Felbridge will be able to provide licensed cultivators and producers with genetically superior hemp and cannabis varieties. Following extensive quality control, the cultivators will obtain source material that is free from pathogens, has the highest biological quality, and includes phytosanitary and seed certification".
Puregene ensures detailed traceability and protection of its varieties and has developed strong partnerships with government agencies around the world. This enables them to develop new markets where hemp and cannabis can be legally grown on a commercial scale.
"Puregene is the first and currently only company allowed to legally export live cannabis plants from Europe to the US, and Felbridge is excited to open the African market with these world-leading genetics," Mr. Zetler added.
Dr. Gavin George, Director of Research and IP at Puregene commented: "As a proud South African, I have known of the Zetler family's high-quality cultivation for decades and I am thrilled that they turned their focus to cannabis. We could not wish for a more experienced propagation and distribution partner on the African continent".
Switzerland is known for its quality and attention to detail and has one of the most mature low-THC cannabis markets in the world. Puregene continues to focus on research and development in this sector and has established partnerships with many leading universities in Europe as well as in South Africa, where it conducts research-related activities with the University of Stellenbosch.
"As the leading cultivator of cannabis products in South Africa, Felbridge is well placed to be at the forefront of the South African medicinal cannabis industry, and thus to advance the local sector in a safe and responsible manner with high quality and innovative products at all times," Mr. Zetler added.
Leslie Zetler
Felbridge (Pty) LTD
+27 82 901 6050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn