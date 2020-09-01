TrueCar Announces the Best Deals on Popular New and Used Vehicles and Trade-Ins for Labor Day Car Sales

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best deals on new and used vehicle purchases and trade-in values going into Labor Day Weekend.



Understanding vehicle price, payment and trade-in value are core to TrueCar’s offering and core parts of your overall deal. Whether you’re buying a new or used vehicle we wanted to provide car shoppers with some of the best deals on high demand vehicles based on how that deal compares to the prior month. And if you’re looking to trade in your next vehicle and apply it toward a new one, we show you the used vehicles that have experienced the greatest increases in market value compared to the prior month.

“Labor Day is traditionally one of the best times of year to get a great deal across a variety of models as automakers load up the lot with the new model year and discount the outgoing model,” said Nick Woolard, Director OEM Analytics at TrueCar. “While this Labor Day will still feature many deals, production pauses early in the pandemic have created supply shortages impacting some vehicle availability, which tends to lower incentive offers on those models. Consumers looking to buy will need to move more quickly and be even savvier this year in order to identify the best opportunities for savings.”

“This month, we are seeing 8% average savings off MSRP for new vehicles with as much as five to ten thousand dollars off MSRP for certain new vehicles,” added Woolard.

Keep in mind that there are many variables that determine payment such as rate, term, credit, down payment and more. Visit TrueCar to find the best deals customized to your specific vehicle configurations and your local area.

Best Labor Day Deals on New Cars and Trucks

Navigating the new car incentive landscape is complex for any car buyer and deals also require context. We look at deals across popular models, and at each incentive type offered (cash, lease, finance) and surface the incentive type showing the biggest offer on that model when compared with the prior month. Some vehicles will rarely see a certain incentive type, or will see low incentive offers, so those may be highlighted as well.

While finance deals were king at the beginning of the pandemic in March and April, we’ve seen automakers pulling back on these types of incentives. If you’re set on an APR offer, there are still many good options out there, however we’re generally seeing higher cash and lease offers on popular models this month.

Kia Optima:

Avg. incentive amount: $5,452

Featured incentive type: Cash – the average cash offer on this vehicle is up 12% from last month

Avg. cash incentive amount: $4,747

Why this model: The average incentive offer on this popular sedan is up 6% from last month and the average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 22% average savings off MSRP.

Ford EcoSport:

Avg. incentive amount: $5,241

Featured incentive type: Cash – the average cash offer on this vehicle is up 25% from last month

Avg. cash incentive amount: $5,346

Why this model: The average incentive offer on this popular vehicle is up 16% from last month and the average incentive across cash, lease and finance offers represents a 20% savings off MSRP.

Dodge Journey:

Avg. incentive amount: $4,902

Featured incentive type: Cash – the average cash offer on this vehicle is up 2% from last month

Avg. cash incentive amount: $4,917

Why this model: The average incentive on this model is up 2% from last month which represents an 18% average savings off MSRP.

Cadillac XT4:

Avg. incentive amount: $7,486

Featured incentive type: Lease – the average lease offer on this vehicle is up 6% from last month

Avg. lease incentive amount: $10,251

Why this model: The average incentive on this model is up 8% from last month which represents a 16% average savings off MSRP.

Ford Expedition

Avg. incentive amount: $8,205

Featured incentive type: Lease – the average lease offer on this vehicle is up 8% from last month

Avg. lease incentive amount: $14,351

Why this model: The average incentive on this model is up 6% from last month which represents a 12% average savings off MSRP.

Full list of best Labor Day Deals featured models:

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 8/24/2020. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

Best Labor Day Deals on Used Cars and Trucks

Given the economic uncertainty and inventory shortages on the new car market, even more consumers are flocking to the used car market. In fact, while new vehicle sales are still projected to be down about 11% when compared to the same time last year, TrueCar’s forecast has used vehicles sales up 4% year-over-year for August. This month we’re seeing some of the best deals on alternative fuel and high mpg vehicles.

Our methodology looked at popular used vehicles at a model level and curated those that have experienced significant month-over-month decreases in the list price.

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 8/15/2020 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer.

Best Labor Day Deals on Trade-In Values on Cars and Truck

Knowing your trade-in value is a key component of determining the affordability of your next car, as many consumers use their trade-in toward the down payment on their new vehicle, helping bring down their monthly payment.

Below, we’re highlighting popular used models with the highest increases in list prices from the prior month, demonstrating a lift in demand and value for those models. As you’ll see below, pickup trucks dominate this month’s list.

“Used vehicles typically lose value or depreciate over time, so a vehicle that depreciates less is a win,” continued Woolard. “This month several popular used models are actually gaining value compared to the prior month signaling a great time to get top dollar on the trade-in.”

Whether you’re just curious or you’re ready to move forward with a trade-in to put toward your next car, you can use TrueCar’s Trade experience to find out what your current car is worth. Visit TrueCar.com/trade to input your vehicle’s condition and receive a cash value on your vehicle.

Brand and Model Segment Avg. List Price Increase MoM Jeep Liberty Compact Utility 3.1 % Ram 2500 Fullsize Pickup 0.8 % Ford Super Duty F-250 Fullsize Pickup 0.5 % Nissan Frontier Midsize Pickup 0.5 % Ram 1500 Fullsize Pickup 0.5 % Jeep Wrangler Compact Utility 0.4 % Ford F-150 Fullsize Pickup 0.4 % Jeep Gladiator Midsize Pickup 0.3 % Ford Super Duty F-350 Fullsize Pickup 0.2 % Toyota Tundra Fullsize Pickup 0.2 %

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 8/15/2020 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle list price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer. Changes in used vehicle list prices are assumed to be correlated with corresponding changes in trade-in value, but this correlation between list prices and trade-in values may not exist for the identified models or may not be experienced to the same degree.

If you’re active duty military, veteran or a family member of one, visit TrueCar Military at truecar.com/military for our Military Appreciation Package.

Additional media assets are available here.

