Qualia Named to the 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing platform, to the third annual Fintech 250 , a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology.



“We're proud to, once again, recognize the 250 best private fintech companies globally. This year's Fintech 250 represents 25 countries and spans 19 categories -- reimagining everything from retail banking and crypto, to insurance and asset management,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “The previous Fintech 250 class raised more than $22 billion in investor financing and saw more than 20 exits after being recognized, and we expect this year's class will have similar success as they continue to transform how people and businesses spend, save, borrow, and invest their money.”

“At Qualia, we are committed to making it easier for everyone involved in the real estate transaction to buy and sell homes, whether it’s the consumer, the real estate agent, the title company, the mortgage lender, or the title insurer,” said Nate Baker, co-founder and CEO of Qualia. “We are honored to be named to CB Insights’ Fintech 250 list and look forward to continuing to grow our role as the central technology infrastructure to enable fully digital, seamless and secure real estate transactions.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of 16,000 companies, including applicants and nominees, based on several factors. These factors include patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

Qualia is transforming what was once a paper-intensive, time-consuming and arduous task riddled with inefficiencies into a simple, streamlined and secure cloud-based experience. In the past two years, Qualia has more than quadrupled in size. Qualia has become the leading real estate partner ecosystem for over 500,000 lenders, title & escrow companies, real estate agents, and technology vendors across the country. On each closing transaction, Qualia brings together these parties onto one platform of record to enable seamless collaboration and information sharing.

The company recently launched Qualia RON , a remote online notarization (RON) product to enable a fully digital home buying experience and ensure real estate purchases and refinances can continue to take place in a secure, digital way during the current pandemic and beyond.

2020 Fintech 250 Highlights:

Unicorns : 32 of the 250 companies are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round



: 32 of the 250 companies are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round Funding trends: YTD, these 250 private companies have raised $10.3B in equity funding across 120 deals (as of 8/26/20)



YTD, these 250 private companies have raised $10.3B in equity funding across 120 deals (as of 8/26/20) Mega-rounds: Since 2019, there have been 87 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Fintech 250, with 35 of them in 2020 YTD (as of 8/25/20)



Since 2019, there have been 87 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Fintech 250, with 35 of them in 2020 YTD (as of 8/25/20) Global representation: 46% of the 2020 Fintech 250 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Fintech 250 companies (38), followed by India (20)

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Qualia

Qualia is the leading digital real estate closing platform used for 1 in 5 U.S. real estate transactions. Qualia’s cloud-based closing rooms provide the complete infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience for real estate businesses and their clients. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents and real estate agents onto one secure, remote platform. Since launching in 2015, over half of million real estate professionals have used Qualia for their clients, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, grown to over 290 employees, and has been recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com .

