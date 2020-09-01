A New Name for Staunton’s Historic Hotel Introducing Hotel 24 South, a Virginia Destination and Conference Center

/EIN News/ -- STAUNTON, Va., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Originally built in 1924, reopened and reimagined with an extensive renovation in 2005, Staunton, Virginia’s legacy hotel is sporting a new name and new brand. Introducing Hotel 24 South, a Virginia Destination and Conference Center. Located at 24 South Market Street in historic downtown Staunton, the hotel’s ownership group recently decided to rename and rebrand the hotel as it continues its rich history of serving guests and the community.



“The hotel’s ownership selected a name which reflects a new generation of excellence and respects our community, our guests, and our history while being forward looking and all-inclusive,” said Damon Strickland, Hotel General Manager. “We have a new name, but what has not changed is our commitment to service, guest satisfaction, and our respect for the Staunton and greater Shenandoah Valley community,” added Strickland.

Formerly known as the Stonewall Jackson Hotel & Conference Center, the hotel’s ownership group determined that it was appropriate to rename the hotel. Since the hotel reopened in 2005, the ownership has remained deeply committed to retaining the historic nature of the hotel, spending millions of dollars to preserve its beautiful ballrooms, and historic organ, and ensuring that the hotel was refurbished to its landmark status. The commitment to the engrained history remains a top priority to the community.

Take 24 Promotion

Join us in celebrating the renaming of this iconic Staunton hotel! Enjoy a 24% discount off the best available rate by asking for the “Take 24” promotion and booking directly with Hotel 24 South. Reservations may be made online via this link: https://res.windsurfercrs.com/ibe/details.aspx?propertyid=14254&rate=24&nono=1 or you may call the hotel directly at 540-885-4848 or email reservations@hotel24south.com . This offer is valid for new reservations for stays before December 30, 2020 and is subject to availability.

About Hotel 24 South

Hotel 24 South is a focal point of Staunton, a town named as one of the Top 20 Small Towns in America by Smithsonian Magazine. In addition to its renovation in 2005, the hotel was again updated in 2018. Guests are able to enjoy one of the hotel’s well-appointed guestrooms with contemporary amenities that capture the hotel’s historic charm. The hotel’s 8,500 square feet of meeting and banquet space can accommodate up to 400 guests. Plan your event with options such as elegant plated dinners served under crystal chandeliers in the historic Colonnade Ballroom and buffet dining or heavy hors d'oeuvres and champagne in the Shenandoah Ballroom. Guests may enjoy the dining in the Lobby Lounge or the Magnolia South restaurant. The hotel is also within walking distance to quaint cafes and fine dining restaurants. Additional guest amenities include an indoor heated pool, a fitness center, and a business center.

Perfect for a weekend getaway, a romantic wedding locale, or an innovative setting for a meeting or conference, Hotel 24 South is conveniently located at the crossroads of I-81 & I-64, 40 minutes from Charlottesville, 90 minutes from Richmond, and two hours from Washington, DC. The hotel is within walking distance of a myriad of art galleries, fine antique stores, artisan shops, Mary Baldwin University, Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, American Shakespeare Center and a short drive to the Frontier Culture Museum. In addition, the area offers a number of wineries and breweries, beautiful Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway and plenty of US history. Staunton, Virginia is the birthplace of Woodrow Wilson and is a scenic 45-minute drive from Thomas Jefferson's estate Monticello and the University of Virginia.

Hotel 24 South is located at 24 S. Market Street, Staunton, VA 24401. For more information about the hotel, or reservations, visit online at: www.hotel24south.com or call 540-885-4848.