Cemtrex Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with Cemtrex management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Cemtrex is delivering cutting-edge experience-focused technology for both consumers and the world’s largest businesses. Cemtrex recently reported fiscal nine month revenues of $32.7 million, up 16% year over year, introduced several new products under its Vicon security technology brand, including a thermal camera for assisting in the detection of COVID-19 symptoms and in the fall of 2020 the company is introducing its next generation SmartDesk – a disruptive entrant into the personal workspace segment.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President at MZ North America, will advise Cemtrex in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ Group North America, commented: “Over the past several years Cemtrex has leveraged its core Internet of Things (IoT) and Security Technology verticals to grow into additional high tech areas including Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Vision. These leading technologies are set to thrive as we see increasingly aggressive adoption of Cemtrex’s products aimed at both consumers, businesses and government. The company is well-positioned to grow the value of its technology as it continues to develop new products that are meeting the next generation demands of customers. We find the valuation disconnect at Cemtrex to be an exciting opportunity for investors and look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional investors and family offices.”

Chris Tyson added: “Cemtrex is delivering its cutting-edge products like its SmartDesk to a base of customers that includes work from home consumers to Fortune 500 companies. A new SmartDesk slated for release later this year that will be the ideal solution for many workers at their home office as we see substantial growth in this market given the new COVID-19 environment that has forever changed business workflows from physical to virtual. Its Security Technology division has installed state of the art cameras and video management systems with Federal, Local and State governments, companies, healthcare institutions, K-12 schools and universities, and corrections facilities. Cemtrex’s R&D is now focusing on developing comprehensive enterprise artificial intelligence-based machine vision technology for security applications set to launch next year. The company is delivering experience-focused technology to a diverse and growing portfolio of customers. We look forward to working with management to communicate the immense value proposition Cemtrex encompasses based on its strong revenue and gross margin profiles combined with positive EBITDA operations on the horizon,” concluded Tyson.

“This is an important time for Cemtrex, as we are highly focused on executing our development roadmap consisting of exciting high tech products in IoT, AR & VR, as well as in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Vision over the coming 12 months,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “We are enabling this development with strong performance in our core businesses, including multiple orders for several security surveillance systems for government and commercial buildings including correctional facilities. These placements helped drive a 40% increase in revenue year over year for our first half of 2020. We look forward to working with Chris and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the benefits of our incredible technology to the broader investment community, building long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Govil.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG Consulting – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combination; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX ) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems.

