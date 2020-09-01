Amerant Bancorp Names Adrian D. Collard as Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) announced today that Adrian D. Collard has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Collard, who is recognized as an industry innovator, will be responsible for all facets of the Company’s marketing strategy, integrating Brand-building initiatives, digital marketing, media, and data & analytics to enhance Amerant’s value proposition, drive business growth opportunities, and deliver the customer experience.



Prior to joining Amerant, Collard served as Vice President and Interim CMO for Mastercard Latin America and the Caribbean, where he developed and launched numerous market-leading strategic campaigns. Previously, he was Head of Global Brand Strategy & Marketing with PayPal (Ebay Inc.), where he held a dual role to define and build global brand strategy, advertising and marketing. Collard has also served as Associate Partner at Young & Rubicam (Y&R) and subsequently Account Managing Director.

“Adrian has a well-earned reputation as an accomplished marketer with outstanding leadership skills,” said Amerant’s Vice-Chairman and CEO, Millar Wilson. “We sensed his passion, drive and strategic vision. His extensive background and track record for elevating brands while driving business growth will be instrumental to the implementation of our strategic plan.”

“Amerant is in an excellent position to further establish itself as an industry leader,” said Collard. “I believe that great work comes from finding the key insights that unlock the consumer truth, helping to define the who, the what, and the why of the brand. I am confident that this approach will contribute to the long-term success of what is already a great brand.”

Collard earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Kent at Canterbury, England. He has received numerous advertising and marketing accolades, among them the Mastercard 2019 CMO Innovation Award, the 2018 President’s Award, and the 2016 CEO Award, among numerous Effie’s, Clio’s and Cannes Lions.

Born in Nigeria, Collard has lived in Singapore, London, New York, as well as San Francisco and now calls Miami home.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A, and Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 27 banking centers – 19 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.amerantbank.com or https://investor.amerantbank.com .

