Barfresh Increases Penetration of the Education Channel with 75 New School Locations

Barfresh Has Announced Over 275 New Schools in the Past Three Weeks

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it has expanded its education program to five new school districts with 75 school locations, representing a student body of over 46,000 students.



Barfresh recently added to their leading beverage product offerings in schools with Twist & Go, a bottled, ready-to-drink smoothie and has seen a rapid adoption by the education channel. In the last three weeks alone, the Company has announced 277 new school locations in 15 school districts, which house over 170,000 students. This is in addition to the previous school announcements Barfresh has made since Twist & Go was rolled out in early April. Barfresh has already taken orders and began shipping product to some of these new school locations and is able to support schools this upcoming school year with any form of back to school opening.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to announce our Twist & Go product will be served in an additional 75 school locations this upcoming school year with the addition of these five new school districts. Even if schools do not fully reopen in these districts, we expect a portion of the students will continue to be served breakfast and lunch. The quick adoption we are seeing for this product is extremely encouraging as we continue to advance our penetration of this sizeable sales channel. We expect to have additional school announcements follow in the coming weeks.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Media

Erin Fasano

VP of Marketing, Barfresh Food Group, Inc.

Phone 310-873-3172

Email erinf@barfresh.com

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com