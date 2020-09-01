New York Times Bestselling Author Luuvie Ajayi Jones to Headline Content Marketing World

/EIN News/ -- Content Marketing Institute Announces Keynote for #CMWorld 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) announces New York Times bestselling author and keynote speaker, Luvvie Ajayi Jones will headline Content Marketing World 2020. This year, the 10th anniversary of the largest content marketing event on the planet is completely online, October 13-16, in an exciting digital format.

Luuvie Ajayi Jones, who is known for her trademark razor-sharp wit, thrives at the intersection of comedy, technology, and activism. Her critically acclaimed breakout book, I’M JUDGING YOU: The Do-Better Manual, a hilarious book of essays, hit the New York Times bestselling list at #5. Luuvie began her career in marketing and digital strategy. She’s been blogging for 17-years at her hugely popular culture blog, AwesomelyLuvvie.com and even created her own social network, LuvvNation, where she is the go-to source for elevated conversations about all things buzzworthy and doing better at life. She considers herself a professional troublemaker. In fact, she writes about it and how to tackle fear and live boldly in her next book, Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual, which is slated to be released in 2021.

Luvvie is an internationally recognized speaker who takes on dozens of stages every year around the globe and has spoken at some of the world's most innovative companies and conferences, including Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, MAKERS, SXSW. In fact, her wildly popular TED talk "Get Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable" has over 5 million views. She also hosts a podcast called Rants & Randomness where she shares her most pressing rants, raves and faves while interviewing some of the most interesting people you know. Luvvie is also a co-founder of #ShareTheMicNow, launched earlier this summer on June 10, a movement to amplify the voices of Black women all over the world.

“Luuvie Ajayi Jones is the perfect person to speak to our Content Marketing World 2020 community,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “She started her career in marketing and is a consummate content creator, someone who understood the power of storytelling and community way before most marketers. We’re looking forward to her humor and honesty and I hope it inspires attendees to not be afraid to shake things up and to get comfortable with discomfort. We hope this amazing opportunity to hear Luvvie speak at Content Marketing World excites you as much as it does us.”

Luuvie has also received numerous accolades, including being chosen by Oprah Winfrey as part of her inaugural SuperSoul100 list as someone who “elevates humanity.” Her alma mater, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, honored her with the Outstanding Young Alumni Award and the Council of Urban Professionals presented her with their Breakthrough Award.

You don’t want to miss what will surely be a humorous and inspirational keynote at Content Marketing World. You can register for CMWorld 2020 here: http://www.contentmarketingworld.com/

