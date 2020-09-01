Global Diversified Marketing Group and Costco Wholesale Corp Enter Late Stage Discussions for Product Marketing Agreement

Company has entered late stage discussions with Major Consumer Outlet Store Chain Costco for product marketing agreement on one of its premium brands

/EIN News/ -- ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) pleased to report that ongoing discussions with Costco Wholesale Corporation are progressing promisingly towards an agreement whereby our premium snacks can be stocked and sold at this major consumer outlet store operation.



Plans are to begin with our very popular gourmet and successful Coco Bliss Coconut Wafer Bite Cookies on the initial Costco placement and then to explore expansion with our other premium snacks. This is an ideal time of the year to begin marketing with Costco as multiple holidays coming up and consumers are looking for new, high quality choices as the Global Diversified brands can offer.

Paul Adler, Chairman, and CEO stated, “A marketing agreement with Costco can be a major milestone event for boosting sales of the Global Diversified Marketing Group product lines to new levels that we have never seen before. Costco is one of the largest, most well recognized and trusted operations where value seeking consumers go to buy the best products in all categories and at the best prices. We are very optimistic about finalizing a marketing agreement with Costco in the near term and to begin a mutually beneficial relationship which can serve discerning Costco members well and introduce our already proven premium snack food lines to a much wider consumer base.”

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (“DSD”) as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, and deli products, as well as produce; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers; and offers business delivery, travel, and various other services online in various countries. As of September 1, 2019, the company operated 782 warehouses, including 543 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in South Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 11 in Australia, 2 in Spain, 1 in Iceland, 1 in France, and 1 in China. It also operates e-commerce Websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, South Korea, and Taiwan. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Costco Wholesale Corporation in August 1999. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.

