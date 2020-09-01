NetBlaze, a Digital Marketing Solution for Small Businesses, Launches NetBlaze Pro to Expand Service Offerings Including Custom Website Design, E-Commerce and Web Hosting

New offerings further streamline and improve digital marketing strategies with comprehensive services that help small businesses improve their digital presence and drive sales

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBlaze , a Chicago-based digital marketing solutions company for small businesses nationwide, today announced the launch of NetBlaze Pro, featuring new service offerings that streamline and drive a targeted digital marketing strategy. With NetBlaze Pro, customers now have access to additional SEO services, website development and hosting to help boost a business’ online presence.



“After a successful launch of the NetBlaze app, we recognized that we had the opportunity to provide even more services that help small businesses achieve their digital marketing goals,” said NetBlaze CEO and Co-Founder Steve Clayton. “With NetBlaze Pro, our customers now have access to even more tools that help them improve their online presence and generate more revenue through strategic SEO, building a more impactful websites that’s ranked higher on Google and providing new avenues for customers to find and engage small businesses.”

NetBlaze Pro offerings include:

Targeted Local and National SEO: In addition to the baseline SEO offerings, NetBlaze Pro digs even deeper into targeted SEO optimization on a hyper local and/or national level to help businesses reach their target audience and improve Google ranking

In July NetBlaze announced the launch of its app, to streamline digital marketing from one clear, concise and easy-to-use platform, all for the low price of $297. The core NetBlaze package includes social media management, customer relations management, reputation management and SEO. Now, NetBlaze Pro offers customers even more options to improve digital marketing strategies and help small businesses grow.

For more information on NetBlaze, visit https://netblaze.com/ .

About NetBlaze

NetBlaze, a WIX preferred partner, is a national marketing company that specializes in helping small businesses obtain new customers as well as maximize the number of transactions and revenue from existing customers through the use of online and mobile marketing services. The services offered to its customers include search engine optimization, Google local optimization, paid search, complete mobile marketing platform (text message marketing), mobile website development, app development, social media management, email campaign management and much more. For more information, visit https://netblaze.com/ .