AgEagle Aerial Systems Appoints Aerospace Industry Veteran Matt Martin as New Vice President of Operations

NEODESHA, Kan., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (the “Company”), an industry leading provider of advanced UAVs and aerial imagery, data collection and analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of aerospace industry veteran Matt Martin as new Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. Reporting directly to the Company’s CEO J. Michael Drozd, Martin will oversee all aspects of AgEagle’s fully integrated drone and subcomponent manufacturing, assembly, design, engineering and testing operations to be based in AgEagle’s newly leased facility in Wichita, Kansas.

Martin stated, “I am very pleased to contribute my extensive aerospace industry expertise to such a dynamic team focused solely on leading the high-growth commercial drone industry. Since 2010, AgEagle has pioneered early advancements in the field of commercial UAVs.This positions the Company well to drive global adoption of drones in a broad range of industries and define entirely new standards of excellence for drone production and their applications. I am looking forward to playing a meaningful role in AgEagle’s future success.”

Martin brings to AgEagle over 30+ years of manufacturing experience in the aerospace industry, with emphasis on program engineering leadership and concentration on commercial and military aircraft, large scale system integration and quality systems controls, and compliance with complex regulatory requirements. Prior to joining AgEagle, Martin served as Vice President of Airbus Programs at Spirit AeroSystems, where he orchestrated the vision of Airbus Programs worldwide. He was originally recruited to Spirit Aerosystems in 2013 as Director of Product Design Engineering before being promoted to Program Director of the A350-900 Section 15 program. In this capacity, he was a key leader in the program’s final certification, entry into service and successful turnarounds in delivery, quality and financial performance.

Prior to Spirit AeroSystems, Martin served as Vice President at Hawker Beechcraft Defense Company, where he spearheaded the execution of the Joint Primary Aircraft Training Systems contract for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy with an overall value of approximately $1+ billion. Earlier in his career, Martin rose through the ranks at Boeing, holding senior leadership roles on key programs, including the International Space Station Program, 767 Tanker/Transport Program and the Air Force One Maintenance, Modifications and Upgrades Program.

Martin is the proud recipient of the Silver Snoopy, a prestigious award bestowed by NASA on individuals who have significantly contributed to the human space flight program to ensure flight safety and mission success. Fewer than one percent of the Aerospace program workforce receive it annually, making it a special honor. Martin graduated from Wichita State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Engineering Science in Mechanical Engineering,

Commenting on the appointment, Drozd noted, “Our leadership team unanimously agreed that Matt is the ideal person to lead our commercial drone manufacturing operations. In addition to his proven senior leadership experience and deep engineering and manufacturing expertise, Matt clearly shares our belief in the transformational potential that commercial drones represent in many industries. Moreover, in view of AgEagle’s commitment to scaling our drone manufacturing operations with attention to the highest possible quality standards, there is no doubt that he will contribute measurably to our Company’s growth and long-term value creation. We are excited to welcome him to the AgEagle family.”

