Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,856 in the last 365 days.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Announces Intent to Launch New Corporate Brand

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, IL, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, today announced its intent to change its name and visual identity in a comprehensive rebrand, effective October 1, 2020.

The rebranding strategy reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and technology leadership, providing critical, enabling materials to its global customers, and preparation for future growth.

The company’s stock ticker, CCMP, will not change as a part of the rebranding efforts.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 2,000 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
(630) 499-2600

Primary Logo

You just read:

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Announces Intent to Launch New Corporate Brand

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.