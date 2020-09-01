SMTC Corporation Announces Production Ramp Up for Violet Defense’s COVID-19 Disinfecting Equipment

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, announced today that Violet Defense has awarded SMTC Corporation a multi-million dollar, multi-year contract to build their pulsed Xenon UV disinfection devices, which utilize UV-C, UV-B, and UV-A to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus. This technology can be deployed in multiple ways to disinfect surfaces and air in a variety of environments, and to disinfect personal protective and other equipment for personnel working on the front line in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We are pleased to team up with Violet Defense to manufacture an exciting line of commercial, industrial and consumer safety equipment that is designed as a cost-effective and proven method to destroy the human coronavirus, strain 229E, an accepted testing surrogate for the SARS-COV-2 virus,” said Ed Smith, SMTC Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We selected SMTC because of its excellence in manufacturing sophisticated equipment and its commitment to customer service,” said Terrance Berland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Violet Defense. “With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact our lives every day, Violet Defense’s products are playing an important role in the effort to protect healthcare workers, first responders, and military personnel, and in the disinfection of everyday settings such as hotels, schools, food processing facilities, and athletic facilities. SMTC’s local presence and reputation was an important factor in our choice, particularly as we have seen the need to dramatically increase our manufacturing capacity to meet the current demand for our products.”

SMTC is manufacturing products for Violet Defense at its Melbourne, Florida facility that has earned a number of industry and government accreditations, including ISO-9001, ISO-13485, AS 9100, IPC-A-610, Class II and Class III Workmanship, FAA-PMA, cGMP/QSR compliance, J-STD-001F and J-STD-001FS, DCAA and ITAR/EAR.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by their use of forward looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other and similar words, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing, duration and location of manufacturing for, and the anticipated financial results related to, the customer orders referenced above, and certain of its noted certified quality standards. The company cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what the company currently foresees. For these statements, the company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, such as modification or termination of the applicable customer orders, the success and timing of ramping, availability and timing and receipt of critical parts or components, demand from ultimate customers, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the company's various SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and on subsequent reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and SMTC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

About Violet Defense

​Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and Coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in the United States and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Avionics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial IoT, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors, Telecom, Networking and Communications, and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, and sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com .

