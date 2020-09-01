Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,856 in the last 365 days.

Dispatch of the third Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Team in response to the oil spill off the coast of the Republic of Mauritius

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Download logo

Japan has decided to dispatch the third Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Expert Team, which consists of 6members, to the Republic of Mauritius to deal with the oil spill from the bulk carrier "WAKASHIO" which has been stranded off the coast of the country since July 25th. The team will leave Japan on September 2nd to undertake on-site environmental assistance activities after arriving in the country.

1. The accident has caused serious damage to the environment in the Republic of Mauritius, which could have a serious impact on the country’s tourism industry as well. Japan has decided to dispatch the team out of comprehensive and holistic consideration of all circumstances, including the request of assistance from the Government of the Republic of Mauritius and the friendly relationship between the two countries.

2. Japan will continue to closely cooperate with the Government of the Republic of Mauritius as well as relevant countries and organizations, and make utmost efforts to contribute to the restoration of natural environment and the recovery of economic activities of the Republic of Mauritius.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

You just read:

Dispatch of the third Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Team in response to the oil spill off the coast of the Republic of Mauritius

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Politics, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.