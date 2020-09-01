Ebix Partners with F&G as One of Industry’s First to Adopt Path-breaking & Most Powerful Data Analytics Tool for Insurance Sales

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e learning industries today announced a partnership with F&G for deploying WinFlex Analytics, EbixExchange’s industry-changing data analytics and alerts platform.



Designed to give insurance carriers and distributors an unprecedented picture of how their products are performing in the market, WinFlex Analytics brings transparency to case design and pre-sales activity using behavioral data that goes beyond benchmarking. WinFlex Analytics interprets actual producer behavior to reveal how products are being framed during pre-sales. Carriers can use that information to accelerate revenue and market share growth by identifying sales activity trends involving their product portfolios.

“As the industry’s leading illustration platform, with over 16 million quotes annually, the new WinFlex Analytics tool gives transparency on the behavior of distributors and consumers, which provides carriers a clear view into current and future marketplace dynamics as they happen. This competitive intelligence informs carriers on sales trends and buyer’s needs and allows insurers to identify product trends,” said Ash Sawhney, President - Insurance Solutions North America at Ebix, Inc. “We see WinFlex Analytics as a change-maker for the life insurance industry and look forward to working with F&G to help make that happen.”

“WinFlex Analytics will provide an unprecedented look into how our products are performing and trending,” said Steve Sanders, Senior Vice President of Life Distribution for F&G. “This information will be invaluable as we continue to work to bring innovative product design and features to the marketplace. In a data-driven world, Ebix has delivered a platform that is certain to have a significant impact on our partners and policyholders.”

F&G actively works to deliver an innovative product approach to its distribution partners and policyholders; and thus this partnership with WinFlex Analytics is targeted at further strengthening F&G’s commitment towards that goal. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company provides annuities and life insurance for over 700,000 policyholders across the United States, except New York. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions globally in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services.

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in the areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, and lending, wealth and asset management solutions and services in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business, with operations in 32 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. These Forex operations conduct over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approximately $5 billion gross in annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges, with over 2,200+ employees, a 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients. The EbixCash travel business processes an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. EbixCash’s technology services Division has emerged as a leader in the areas of lending technology, asset & wealth management technology, and travel technology in India and has grown its international expanse to Europe, Middle East, Africa and other ASEAN countries.

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

