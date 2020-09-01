Mizuho Americas Hires Senior Energy Equity Research Analyst Daniel Boyd

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Daniel Boyd, CFA, as Managing Director and Senior Energy Equity Research Analyst. Boyd is based in Houston, reporting into Susan Gilbertson, Head of US Equity Research. His coverage will include large cap integrated oil companies, exploration & production (E&P) companies, oilfield services companies, and alternative energy companies. Dan joins our existing energy team members, Silvio Micheloto and Vincent Lovaglio, who will continue to cover integrated oil companies, refiners, and small and mid-cap exploration and production companies respectively.



“Dan has earned a reputation for insightful research that is thematic and actionable, based on detailed analysis at the macro level with meticulous modeling,” said Gilbertson. “Combined with the strong management relationships he has formed, he will further strengthen our energy equity offerings.”

Energy, utilities, and MLPs are a strategic focus area of Mizuho, with Gabe Moreen leading coverage of the MLPs, midstream energy, and natural gas utilities sectors and Paul Fremont and Anthony Crowdell leading coverage of the utilities sector. The US-based energy and utilities research teams are complemented by Mizuho’s Japan/Asia energy team, Norimasa Shinya in Japan (top ranked in the 2020 Nikkei Veritas survey) and Marvin Lo in Hong Kong.

Boyd joins Mizuho from BMO Capital Markets, where he most recently served as managing director, global integrated oil and oilfield service research analyst. Prior to BMO, his 20-year career includes working at a long/short energy portfolio at Blue Arrow Capital, a platform company of Millennium Partners, and serving as an analyst in the equity research department of Goldman Sachs, among others.

Boyd holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at www.mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Max Rayden

Account Supervisor, Financial Communications & Capital Markets, Edelman

+1-917-344-4795

Max.rayden@edelmen.com

Laura London

Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-4446

laura.london@mizuhogroup.com