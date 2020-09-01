Catchpoint 2020 CIO New Normal Survey Reveals Aggressive IT Strategies More than Double Positive Business Outcomes during COVID-19 Pandemic

Best performing enterprises have focused on IT reliability, optimizing work-from-home tech stacks and innovative networking and security initiatives

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint ™ the leader in Digital Experience Management, released a survey of 200 enterprise CIOs and 200 enterprise work-from-home (WFH) managers today that examines the differences between those enterprises who fared the best and the worst during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey found that top-tier enterprises were 2.6 times as likely to have grown revenue, 2.5 times as likely to have reached profit goals and 2.1 times as likely to have high employee satisfaction numbers. Improved performance was seen also within IT, where top-tier enterprises saw improved app reliability, network reliability and cyber security.



Methodology

Catchpoint commissioned ReRez Research of Dallas, TX to conduct the survey. CIOs and managers came from enterprises with at least 1,000 employees and were geographically dispersed across the United States and comprised a wide range of industries. Enterprise managers surveyed worked from home during the crisis and used a computer for 50 percent or more of their day.

Effects of COVID-19 on Enterprises

Before COVID-19 hit, roughly one in three (33 percent) American enterprise employees worked from home at least some of the time. During the pandemic, this increased to three in four (74 percent). In terms of engaging with customers, prior to the pandemic, less than half (43 percent) of customer engagements were face-to-face. During the pandemic, this dropped to just one in eight (13 percent).

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on most enterprises. Our survey shows that the three biggest impacts on businesses were profitability, revenue growth and productivity. Within IT departments, the biggest impacts were security, app reliability and network availability.

“When it comes to today’s Digital Workplace, reliable performance is critical for employee productivity and morale, and with a fast-increasing number of employees working from home, systems are more prone to reliability, availability and performance issues affecting remote workers,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO at Catchpoint. “The ability to measure, visualize and proactively react to outages and slowdowns can deliver a 1st class digital employee experience.”

Lessons from Top-Tier Enterprises

Not every enterprise had the same experience and some did surprisingly well during the pandemic. To see the differences, we divided the responses into three tiers. Top tier are organizations that performed the best in terms of business and IT metrics and bottom tier performed the worst. We then compared the top and bottom tiers to explore those differences and what the top tier was doing differently.

We found four keys to top-tier enterprises’ impressive results:

Focus on Reliability. The top tier is fully committed to reliability. Nearly all (91 percent) of the top tier has implemented a formal site reliability engineering methodology (SRE). This compares to just 69% of bottom-tier organizations.



The top tier is fully committed to reliability. Nearly all (91 percent) of the top tier has implemented a formal site reliability engineering methodology (SRE). This compares to just 69% of bottom-tier organizations. Focus on Work-from-Home Tech Stack. The top tier is committed to making Work-from-Home (WFH) employees as productive as possible. For example, the top tier is 33 percent more likely to train their employees on work-from-home technologies. The top tier also does a better job of equipping their WFH employees—nearly three times as likely to say their employees’ collaboration tools are extremely effective.



The top tier is committed to making Work-from-Home (WFH) employees as productive as possible. For example, the top tier is 33 percent more likely to train their employees on work-from-home technologies. The top tier also does a better job of equipping their WFH employees—nearly three times as likely to say their employees’ collaboration tools are extremely effective. General Networking Initiatives. Top-tier organizations are more engaged with cutting- edge initiatives that optimize remote work. For example, top-tier are 1.8 times as likely to be involved with robotic process automation.



Top-tier organizations are more engaged with cutting- edge initiatives that optimize remote work. For example, top-tier are 1.8 times as likely to be involved with robotic process automation. Security Initiatives. Finally, top-tier organizations are also more engaged with cutting-edge security initiatives. Top-tier reported being 1.4 times as likely to be involved with better security management and working with software-defined perimeters.

Catchpoint’s New Normal study includes even more insight on how enterprises are handling the impact of the pandemic and recommendations and strategies needed for enterprises to prepare for the new future of work. The report can be downloaded at: https://pages.catchpoint.com/cio-new-normal-report

Connect with Catchpoint

Twitter: @Catchpoint

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/catchpoint/

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experience of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability, across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform, to proactively detect, repair, and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com