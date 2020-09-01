International Best Selling Skin Care Brand Elizabeth Grant Premiering on QVC US

/EIN News/ -- Elizabeth Grant Skin Care Answers U.S. Consumer Demand with QVC Launch on September 8, 2020



WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beloved among skin care and beauty enthusiasts around the globe, Elizabeth Grant Skin Care announces it is now available on QVC.com and will appear on the QVC broadcast on September 8, 2020 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Elizabeth Grant Skin Care is a luxury skin care brand with a line of products that has empowered women and men worldwide through their skin care journey for more than 70 years. They are a top-selling skin care brand on seven international shopping networks including Today’s Shopping Choice located in Canada, QVC Germany, QVC Italy, Ideal World UK, TVSN located in Australia & New Zealand, M6 France, and Shopping Live Russia. And now the enormously popular products are available in the U.S. across QVC’s multiple platforms.

The lasting success of Elizabeth Grant Skin Care is driven by its skin care products praised by generations of followers.

“We have always known we wanted to find a home on QVC US,” said Margot Grant Witz Vice President of Elizabeth Grant Skin Care. “My grandmother’s dream has always been to share her skin care brand with the world, and there is no better platform than QVC. We have always said, ‘It’s a blessing to grow older, but that doesn’t mean you have to look older when you become a Torricelumn™ Girl.’ We are thrilled to become a part of the QVC family and share our skin care range with our American audience. My grandmother is so proud she can share her story with all of you, and help you Get Into Your Skin with our products, made for women, by women.”

Elizabeth Grant Skin Care is debuting a curated selection of ten best-selling products live on QVC US September 8th at 9pm EDT. It includes their award-winning serum, Suprême Essence of Torricelumn™, and signature collections of Caviar Cellular Recharge and Collagen Re-Inforce products formulated to help rejuvenate the look of skin and address the most prevalent aging concerns.

Loyal customers continue to be astounded by the results they see in their skin and appreciate that every product is formulated and privately manufactured in-house at Elizabeth Grant International; with ground-breaking formulations that use only the highest quality ingredients available, all while being owned and operated by three generations of women. But it’s the foundation story of Elizabeth Grant Skin Care that builds trust and devotion among fans. During WWII Elizabeth Grant experienced damage to her face from a V2 bomb blast while working as a makeup artist at London’s Elstree Studios. Looking for ingredients that would help improve the look of her skin, she developed her brand and 72 years later the brand’s best-selling product around the world, and the number one most requested product from customers.

You can purchase Elizabeth Grant Skin Care now on QVC.com and tune-in to the live premiere on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 9pm EDT on QVC US.

About Elizabeth Grant Skin Care

Elizabeth Grant International Inc. is a 70+ year old Canadian Skin Care company focused on producing the most highly advanced luxury skin care products. Elizabeth Grant Skin Care continues to evolve, but one thing remains the same; every skin care product includes powerful Torricelumn™, a proprietary and exclusive compound of anti-aging ingredients– a blend of vitamins, proteins, botanicals and anti-oxidants that penetrate deep into the skin helping to restore skin’s essential moisture, stimulate the look of collagen and elastin production and help restore the look of younger looking skin.

Elizabeth Grant Skin Care is now a multi-generational, privately owned, family business run by three generations of women, Elizabeth Grant, her daughter-in-law Marion Witz and her granddaughter Margot Grant Witz. The company’s mission is to "Do It Better". Elizabeth Grant Skin Care is focused on exceptional quality that is inspired and internationally recognized. This quality and recognition is achieved through customer satisfaction by a fiscally responsive, diverse group of people. Learn more at elizabethgrant.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter @egskincare.

