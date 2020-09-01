SHARC Energy Ships to Australia — to Lower Energy Costs and Carbon Footprint of Seniors Living Facility in Nation’s Capital

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An award-winning Australian not-for-profit is taking delivery of a SHARC™ International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) wastewater heat recovery system for its development of a seniors’ independent living village in Canberra, Australia’s capital.



The PIRANHA™ system, which recovers the valuable energy from water that goes down the drain in buildings every day, is part of SHARC Energy’s global commercialization initiative. The PIRANHA will recover energy for Farrer Village by Goodwin , a 169-unit independent living apartment facility that has decided to lower its carbon footprint and save money on heating by recovering energy normally lost in forgotten wastewater.

“As the population continues to age, senior facilities will grow in numbers and so will their energy use and costs,” said SHARC Energy CEO and Chairman Lynn Mueller. “We are excited to work with highly reputable organizations such as D Group and Goodwin to help lower energy use in senior facilities, lowering their carbon footprint and helping seniors-care facilities reduce their energy costs.”

Goodwin Aged Care Services (“Goodwin”) has been supporting seniors with quality care and accommodation for more than 65 years. Goodwin, which is seeking to lower the carbon-footprint of its buildings, is a not-for-profit that is the largest and longest-standing aged-care provider in the Australian Capital Territory (“ACT”).

SHARC Energy’s PIRANHA system, designed for use in a variety of industrial, commercial and multi-family residential building applications, will capture the heat in the residential building’s wastewater and then use it to heat the hot water for showers, laundry, sinks, dishwashers and sanitation practices. This will reduce energy use and energy costs for owners and residents of the development.

The Farrer Village by Goodwin development is being managed by D Group, a civil, hydraulics and management specialist company operating within Canberra, ACT and Australia. Founded in 1999, D Group has grown from a local hydraulics company to Canberra’s market leader in integrated civil, hydraulics and management projects.

This project marks the first Seniors Living facility installation that PIRANHA will be a part of and highlights a key sales vertical that can benefit from SHARC technology. This also marks the second PIRANHA installation in Australia.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About D Group

D Group are civil, hydraulics, and management specialists operating within Canberra and Australia. Founded in 1999, D Group has grown from a local hydraulics company into Canberra's market leader in integrated civil, hydraulics and management projects, employing over 110 full-time employees.

D Group are unique in the market. They offer a full-service, integrated, multi-discipline approach to projects, which allows them to offer best-practice advice and workmanship.

Over 90% of business at D Group comes from repeat clients. The company is founded on the belief that the growth of your business is of mutual interest. As such, D Group ensure they consistently deliver the highest standard of workmanship and client service to businesses both big and small.

For more information, please visit https://www.dgroup.com.au/ .



About Goodwin

Goodwin is an Australian not-for-profit that has been supporting seniors with quality care and accommodation for more than 65 years. They are the largest and longest standing aged care provider in the ACT.

Goodwin help people to live independently, within a supportive community and with services close at hand to meet their changing needs. Their services include residential care, home care, independent living, day clubs and health and wellness centres. To maintain our presence as leaders in the industry, Goodwin strives to continue to develop their services.

It is Goodwin’s people who have helped build the company’s reputation for quality care and dedicated service, and further deepened Goodwin’s links to the Canberra community. The company has grown to become one of the national capital’s largest non-government employers, and today employs people across many different professions.

For more information, please visit https://goodwin.org.au/ . For more information on the development, please visit https://www.goodwinfarrer.org.au/ .

