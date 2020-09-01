mīhī cannabis announces opening of its first retail location in Burlington Ontario

Focus on locally sourced, health-conscious products and accessories

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retailer mīhī cannabis (“mīhī” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its Burlington, Ontario store will be open for business starting tomorrow, September 2 at 10 a.m. ET. The store’s grand opening will follow next week on Saturday, September 12, 2020.



The store was created with an element of discovery in mind where people can learn about cannabis at their own speed under advisement from thoughtful guides as they journey to improve their wellbeing through cannabis. mīhī will also be offering educational workshops developed by cannabis education specialist and industry pioneer Tabitha Fritz to push customer empowerment – an integral component of what is at the core of mīhī’s mandate.

In an effort to ensure community plays a major role in in-store operations, mīhī has partnered with a number of local artisans and entrepreneurs to supply handmade, one-of-a-kind goods. In addition, mihi leadership has put a stake in the ground by committing to offer a product assortment that is locally sourced and health-conscious.

“We are thrilled to open our first store which is decidedly focused on the customer experience and product assortment,” said Steffen Schenk, President and COO. “Prior to launch, we completed significant consumer and market research to guide our retail offering. Our findings led us to take a unique approach towards our product assortment. Our retail team is ready to go.”

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Reed added: “Our mission is to become the trusted source for locally sourced, health-conscious, meticulously curated, high-quality cannabis products and accessories. The store design matters of course but the in-store experience combined with high quality, specialized products is what will differentiate mīhī from its competitors. That’s where we will invest additional time and resources and we look forward to working with suppliers that can offer this kind of unique value proposition.”

The mīhī cannabis store is located at 3500 Dundas Street (at Walker’s Line) in Burlington. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about mīhī cannabis, visit mīhīcannabis.ca .

About mīhī

mīhī (pronounced “meehee”, which in Latin means “for me”) is the first retailer in Canada designed by consumers for consumers. Based on more than 1,000 hours of consumer and market research, mihi’s mission is to become the trusted source for locally sourced, health-conscious, meticulously curated, high-quality cannabis products and accessories. The company was the first retail store to join the Organization of Independent Cannabis Entrepreneurs, which shares mīhī’s vision to create a diverse cannabis marketplace across Canada.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kevin Reed, CEO

Tel: 647-988-0371

Email: kevin@mihicannabis.ca

Steffen Schenk, President and COO

Tel: 416-476-1890

Email: steffen.schenk@mihicannabis.ca



