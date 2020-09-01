Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,828 in the last 365 days.

Vitalis to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalis LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary VTS platform to overcome the limitations of existing drugs and enhance patient experience across a variety of therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis and post-operative pain, today announced Joseph Habboushe, M.D., MBA., Chief Executive Officer and founder, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Media section of the Company's website at www.vitalispharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live presentation.

About Vitalis
Vitalis is a privately-held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on overcoming the limitations of existing drugs using its proprietary VTS-Aspirin platform. Its most advanced product, VTS-72, uniquely combines aspirin with fumaric acid, the leading multiple sclerosis medication, to reduce its most common side effect while improving pharmacokinetics. Similarly, its second candidate, VTS-K, may be the first oral ketamine to enter the market, aiming to reduce opioid need while supplanting injectable blood thinners after joint replacements. For additional information, please visit www.vitalispharma.com.

Contact:

Burns McClellan for Vitalis Pharmaceuticals
Lee Roth (Investors) / Ryo Imai (Media)
212-213-0006
lroth@burnsmc.com / rimai@burnsmc.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vitalis to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.