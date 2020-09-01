Vitalis to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalis LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary VTS platform to overcome the limitations of existing drugs and enhance patient experience across a variety of therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis and post-operative pain, today announced Joseph Habboushe, M.D., MBA., Chief Executive Officer and founder, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Media section of the Company's website at www.vitalispharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live presentation.

About Vitalis

Vitalis is a privately-held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on overcoming the limitations of existing drugs using its proprietary VTS-Aspirin platform. Its most advanced product, VTS-72, uniquely combines aspirin with fumaric acid, the leading multiple sclerosis medication, to reduce its most common side effect while improving pharmacokinetics. Similarly, its second candidate, VTS-K, may be the first oral ketamine to enter the market, aiming to reduce opioid need while supplanting injectable blood thinners after joint replacements. For additional information, please visit www.vitalispharma.com .

Contact: