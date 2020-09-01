Verus International, Inc. CEO Discusses Recent News and International Expansion in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Verus International, Inc.'s (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VRUS) CEO, who discusses, among other topics, the development of the Company’s business model and 2020 achievements.



The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/9-1-20-smallcapvoice-interview-verus-international-vrus/ .

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Anshu Bhatnagar explains Verus International’s business model and focus on being an emerging multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company developing branded product lines in the U.S. and on a global basis. He details on how Verus is currently expanding on an international level, adding new sports league licensing agreements with the recent addition of the NHL, expanding distribution through new retailers under its existing MLB license agreement, expanding their team with the addition of Andy Dhruv to the newly-created role of President of Verus Foods (Americas), and much more.

“I am excited with the tremendous progress the Verus team has made over the last 18 months as we’ve been successful in expanding our geographic footprint, expanding into new industries such as CBD, expanding our professional sports license portfolio, and expanding the depth of our team,” explained Verus CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “The momentum of these successes has created significant opportunities that we are excited to unlock.”

About Verus International

Verus is a global, emerging multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company developing branded product lines in the U.S. and on a global basis. The Company trades on the OTC market (OTCQB: VRUS). Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Additional information is also available at the Company’s website, www.verusfoods.com, and via the official Twitter feed @Verus_Foods, the Big League Foods subsidiary Twitter feed @BigLeagueFoods and the Pachyderm Labs subsidiary Twitter feed @PachydermLabs.

