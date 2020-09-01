Cloudian Drives Object Storage Growth and Software Strength in First Half of Fiscal Year

Expanding Customer Base, Enhanced VMware and Veeam Partnerships, and Cloud-native Offerings Power Continued Momentum

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced it added over 50 new customers for the first half of 2020, expanding the company’s customer base to approximately 500 worldwide. Revenue and gross margin both grew strongly, with revenue from existing customers at historical highs, more than doubling year-over-year. In addition, Cloudian continued to enhance its partnership ecosystem, solutions portfolio and global presence.



First half highlights included:

Introduction of a new Cloudian-Veeam ransomware protection solution that makes backup data copies immutable and, therefore, invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion.

Growing adoption of Cloudian Object Storage for VMware Cloud Director, giving VMware Cloud Providers a limitlessly scalable, cost-effective and feature-rich storage foundation for delivering new and enhanced value-add services to their customers.

Support for cloud-native environments as a scale-out backup target for open source Kubernetes applications and data (recently expanded with Cloudian’s new Kubernetes support).

Certification with the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS), making Cloudian HyperStore the only independent object storage platform in the industry that has obtained both FIPS and Common Criteria (CC) security certifications.

Integration with Splunk SmartStore, enabling organizations to index and store more data at lower cost by decoupling compute and storage.

Expansion into Australia/New Zealand and India.

Launch of HyperIQ observability and analytics software that provides a unified management view of Cloudian storage and infrastructure plus user behavior insights.

Breadth of new customer wins, including with a national health agency at the forefront of the COVID pandemic fight, three major universities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, a top provider of diagnostic imaging solutions, a leading European telecommunications company, a cutting-edge financial services firm and two sovereign cloud services providers.

“Despite the market challenges and uncertainties over the last six months, enterprises across the globe continue to turn to Cloudian to meet their unrelenting data growth and protection needs across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments,” said Michael Tso, CEO at Cloudian. “This is a testament to the value of our limitlessly scalable, highly cost-effective and fully native S3-compatible solutions, our strong relationships with key partners such as VMware and Veeam, and the resilience of the Cloudian team.”

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility, and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.cloudian.com .

U.S. Media Contact

Jordan Tewell

10Fold Communications

cloudian@10fold.com

+1 415-666-6066