SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Investors that it Is Investigating APLT and POR for Possible Securities Laws Violations; Shareholders Should Contact the Firm

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT)

On August 17, 2020, Applied Therapeutics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a partial clinical hold on the Company’s ACTION-Kids study, evaluating the Company’s AT-007 product for the treatment of galactosemia. The FDA cited the need for additional technical information relating to ensuring that each study participant has access to the drug’s benefits. On this news, shares of Applied Therapeutics’ stock fell $3.53 per share, or 12.07%, to close at $25.71, and the stock has declined further since.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR)

Portland General Electric Company shares have fallen approximately 11% on August 25, 2020, after the Company announced after the markets closed on August 24, 2020 that it had formed a Special Committee to investigate energy trading activity “in certain wholesale electricity markets that has resulted in realized and unrealized losses of $127 million” to the Company as of August 24, 2020. The Company added that it “entered into a number of energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the Company.” Our investigation is centered on whether the Company has made accurate disclosures to investors about its trading and risk management strategies.

