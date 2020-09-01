Kloudspot Welcomes New Chief Marketing Officer to its Senior Leadership Team

Marketing leader Karyn Scott brings 20+ years of experience in technology, including stints at Salesforce, Cisco, AppDynamics and Flexport

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloudspot, Inc., the first physical world digital transformation platform, has announced the expansion of its C Suite team to include marketing leader Karyn Scott as Chief Marketing Officer. Past colleagues have described her as “an inspiring leader,” “a force of nature,” and “heart and fire personified.”



“We’re really excited to have Karyn join us,” said Kloudspot CEO Guillermo “G” Diaz, Jr. “She's a brilliant tech marketer with deep experience in philanthropy and story-telling, and has a passion for ensuring customer success. There's no better DNA for a CMO.”

Before joining Kloudspot, she was Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing, at Flexport, a San Francisco-based digital freight forwarder and customs broker. Prior roles include Vice President/CMO at LogicMonitor and Vice President, Global Marketing at AppDynamics. Karyn joins the powerhouse executive team at Kloudspot that includes Guillermo “G” Diaz, Jr., CEO, Ravi Akireddy, Founder and Jim Ervin, Co-founder.

Scott's career has been focused on promoting how technology “really can change the way we live, work, learn and play,” she said. The capabilities of the Kloudspot platform impressed her, in particular how companies can use it to enrich lifestyle experiences, workspace and education experiences and health and safety services, including health, PPE and density monitoring during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The world today is at a unique inflection point,” said Scott, “one where everyone and everything leaves digital breadcrumbs that—when combined with AI—can enable organizations to create meaningful human interactions in the physical world. That has to be one of the most inspiring stories not yet told, and I am so honored to help Kloudspot tell that story and help the world plan to re-open safely.”

Scott serves on several boards, including the Bay Area CMO Governing Body for Evanta, a Gartner company, the Board of Advisors for FarmWise, and The Overground Railroad Project. She’s also a mentor with the Global Mentorship Initiative, and a marketing advisor for Watchpoint Logistics. She earned two Magna Cum Laude degrees from Boston University and started her career as a journalist at CNN and Fox News.

About Kloudspot:

Founded in 2016, Kloudspot’s Physical World Digital Transformation Platform enables the creation of intelligence systems and engagement systems using Wi-Fi and sensor networks. Organizations can leverage actionable insights to deliver compelling digital experiences and safety measures for their employees and customers. Kloudspot partners develop solutions that enhance three experiences for customers – health and safety, lifestyle, and workspace and education experiences.

