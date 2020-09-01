OneSpan Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:



D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Software & Internet Virtual Conference. Scott Clements, CEO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Scott Clements will participate in a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. ET the same day. A link for the live webcast, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, will be available from the investor relations section of the OneSpan website at investors.onespan.com.



Colliers 2020 Institutional Investor Conference. Mark Hoyt, CFO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 10, 2020.



Jefferies Software Virtual Conference. Scott Clements, CEO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Scott Clements will present at 11:00 a.m. ET the same day. A link for the live webcast, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, will be available from the investor relations section of the OneSpan website at investors.onespan.com .



. Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference. Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com .

