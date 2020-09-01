Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,824 in the last 365 days.

OneSpan Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Software & Internet Virtual Conference. Scott Clements, CEO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Scott Clements will participate in a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. ET the same day. A link for the live webcast, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, will be available from the investor relations section of the OneSpan website at investors.onespan.com.
     
  • Colliers 2020 Institutional Investor Conference. Mark Hoyt, CFO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
     
  • Jefferies Software Virtual Conference. Scott Clements, CEO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Scott Clements will present at 11:00 a.m. ET the same day. A link for the live webcast, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, will be available from the investor relations section of the OneSpan website at investors.onespan.com.
     
  • Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference. Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

About OneSpan
OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

Copyright© 2020 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
M: +1-612-247-8592
O: +1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com

Source: OneSpan Inc.

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

OneSpan Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.