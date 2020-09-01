Oilfield Basics Announces the Addition of New Online Courses

/EIN News/ -- ALLENTOWN, PA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Oilfield Basics is expanding its online course catalogue once again. Two new courses, entitled “Oil & Gas Leases” and “Bankruptcy” are authored by Peter Lewis, a respected and well-known attorney in Pittsburgh, PA, specializing in oil and gas law. He has been licensed since 1985 and has represented known producers and landowners in oil and gas matters and creditors and debtors in bankruptcy matters. He is licensed to practice in Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.



More information about the courses and their descriptions can be viewed here:

https://oilfieldbasics.com/lp-courses/

Both of Lewis’s courses give a detailed overview of their respective topics. “Oil & Gas Leases” overviews the processes and components involved in a lease. This will give individuals a better understanding of what he or she is entitled to. “Bankruptcy” highlights the general and specific provisions associated with filing, as well as the distinctions between the different types of bankruptcies. The two courses complement Oilfield Basics’ existing course library which already includes topics such as “Oil & Gas Economic Evaluation” and “How Mineral Rights are Valued.”

“Oil & Gas Leases” is approximately a 2-hour video course that will serve as an introduction for individuals by providing information regarding essential terms within a lease, implied rights, depth limitations, the various clauses (Granting Clause, Mother Hubbard Clause, Drilling Operations Clause, Pugh Clause, Pooling Clause, etc.) associated with the lease, expressed and implied covenants, obligation to defend title, and more.

The oil and gas lease is the foundation of the landowner/producer relationship. Unless you have a firm grasp of the implications of each and every provision, you will be at a disadvantage when dealing either with landowners or with producers.

In this course, we have included an intentionally comprehensive form of oil and gas lease as a basis for discussion. Each slide is a different provision of that lease, which we will discuss in detail. Once you have completed this program, you should be able to recognize all of the usual provisions in an oil and gas lease and the impact of each on the lessor/lessee relationship.

“Bankruptcy” is also approximately a 2-hour video course. It provides individuals, organizations, and companies an introduction to the bankruptcy code, the different types of bankruptcies and their applications, key concepts/terms (Filing Date, Types of Transfers, Proof of Claims, Meeting of Creditors, Executory Contracts, etc.), timelines for each type of bankruptcy, Farm-out & Joint Operating Agreements, counterparties, opportunities in bankruptcy, and more.

The current instability in the world’s economy has impacted the energy sector, which has seen a record number of bankruptcy filings in the first two quarters of 2020. Consequently, it is more important than ever for those in the energy sector to be familiar with bankruptcy law. After you complete this course, you should have a basic understanding of the different types of bankruptcies, as well as many of the essential concepts in bankruptcy law. Additionally, you will be able to appreciate how bankruptcy will impact many of the more commonplace oil and gas agreements and what you can do now to protect yourself from future bankruptcy filings. Finally, there will be a brief discussion of the opportunities available for creditors or other parties when a mineral owner or producer files bankruptcy.

Mr. Lewis had this to say regarding his experience with Oilfield Basics, “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the folks at Oilfield Basics. Their focus on creating content that is both educational and practical is a refreshing change from the usual offerings.”

Both of Mr. Lewis’s courses “Oil & Gas Leases” and “Bankruptcy” are now available for purchase on our site. You can view the course details and purchase them here: https://oilfieldbasics.com/lp-courses/

For additional information, visit: Oilfield Basics, LLC

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

For additional information, visit: American Energy Partners, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

Company Contact:

Barwicki Investor Relations, Inc.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(516) 662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com