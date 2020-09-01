Yoh Recognized as a Major Contender on the 2020 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment of Contingent Workforce Management Service Providers

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoh, a leading international talent and outsourcing company and part of Day & Zimmermann, was recently recognized as a “Major Contender” on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment of Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) Service Providers.



As part of its assessment of Yoh, Everest Group noted Yoh’s strength in STEM and a high level of client satisfaction with Yoh’s relationship management, responsiveness and proactive approach. The assessment reported on Yoh’s strides in the digital landscape, including a Total Talent Acquisition offering and quickly evolving technology ecosystem.

“Contingent workforce management services is a constantly evolving segment of the talent economy, as more and more companies are turning to service providers for assistance beyond traditional staffing solutions,” said Kathleen King, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Yoh. “Our recognition as a Major Contender on the 2020 PEAK Matrix® demonstrates our commitment to responding to changes in market dynamics, addressing the ever-changing needs of our customers and increasing our value as a service provider through the implementation of effective strategies and innovative offerings.”

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® is one of the most trusted evaluators of service provider performance and capabilities. The PEAK Matrix® measures impact created in the market through the dimensions of adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. It measures ability to deliver services successfully through the dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. In creating this year’s matrix results, Everest Group analyzed 23 CWM service providers from around the globe.

“The Everest Group has continually recognized Yoh year after year in various matrices for its client-centered approach to business and its adaptability in responding to emerging client needs, and it’s placement on this year’s matrix is emblematic of that,” said Arkadev Basak, Vice President at Everest Group. “Yoh’s recognition as a ‘Major Contender’ in 2020 is symbolic of its longstanding position in the talent economy as a respected provider of more than simply talent acquisition and recruitment.”

Yoh is a recognized leader in providing the right talent acquisition structure, analysis, delivery and management to organizations across the country. With its deep network of contingent labor and talent acquisition expertise, Yoh can deliver clients an end-to-end workforce solution, delivering cost savings, a streamlined process, and a solution customized to fit a company’s needs no matter the industry.

To read Everest Group’s full report, “Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020,” visit https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2020-25-R-3886/Marketing

ABOUT YOH

For over 70 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success by providing comprehensive workforce solutions that focus on Aerospace and Defense, Engineering, Federal Services, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology and Telecommunications. Yoh fulfills immediate resource needs and delivers enterprise workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Vendor Management Systems, Independent Contractor Compliance, and Payroll Services. For more information, visit yoh.com.

