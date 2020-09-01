Contify, a Leading Global Competitive Intelligence Company Appoints Entrepreneur Sameer Walia as Advisor to the CEO
Contify’s market and competitive intelligence platform is well-positioned for continued success following Sameer Walia’s appointment
Sameer’s presence will play a critical role in shaping the next phase of Contify as we embark on several new strategic initiatives to drive superior business outcomes for our clients.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, a leading competitive intelligence company and a pioneer in AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solutions has appointed veteran entrepreneur Sameer Walia as Advisor to the CEO, Mohit Bhakuni. Sameer is a co-founder of The Smart Cube, a global provider of high performing intelligence, through custom research and advanced analytics. He has 27 years of strategy consulting, equities trading, and industry experience. Before co-founding The Smart Cube, Sameer spent over a decade with Accenture’s Management Consulting practice. Sameer is a Fellow of the Aspen Global Leadership Network, a group of entrepreneurial leaders with a focus on creating a better society, based in Aspen, Colorado.
“I’m honored that Sameer has agreed to advise me in this journey of Contify to become a globally respected business information company. Sameer brings with him a global perspective and wealth of industry experience with a proven track record as an entrepreneur and deep-tech investor. He is recognized in the industry for his value-based leadership style and for seeding and growing socially responsible organizations. In addition, his wealth of strategy consulting experience makes him the ideal person to help us take Contify to the next level. Sameer’s presence will play a critical role in shaping the next phase of Contify as we embark on several new strategic initiatives to drive superior business outcomes for our clients.”, said Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO at Contify.
“I am truly impressed with the strong AI platform that Contify has built for market and competitive intelligence. The number of marque global companies that are using Contify’s product and the longevity of those relationships is a testament to the value that Contify is creating. Deep tech is clearly the future and advising Mohit presents a unique opportunity for AI-enabled decision making for leading businesses around the world. Mohit, as a founder and leader, has done a fabulous job and I hope my experience, through the school of hard knocks, will help him steer Contify to its fullest potential,” said Sameer Walia.
Contify continues to innovate in the competitive intelligence space to deliver AI-driven actionable insights to clients across industries such as automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, and pharma companies. To learn more about what Contify can do for your business, sign up for a seven-day free trial.
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Visit us at www.contify.com
