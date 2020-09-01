Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COURAGE IGENE URGES CHRISTIANS TO PRAY FOR UPCOMING U.S. ELECTION

COURAGE IGENE HAS ADMONISHED BELIEVERS TO INTERCEDE FOR THE COMING UNITED STATES ELECTION FOR GOD'S WILL TO PREVAIL

MESA, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After several attempts to reach him, Courage Igene, Apostle & Senior Pastor of All Nations Churches predicted that the upcoming election will be filled with surprises and more importantly, prayers should be made by everyone for God's will to be done.

He insinuated he will be hosting a Prayer Conference in the Month of October and special prayers will be made for America's election and its leaders.

Apostle Courage, as he is fondly called by his parishioners, is known for his community outreach efforts to reach the those in need. He is seen on the streets on Dallas sometimes giving out supplies to those in need.

Courage Igene is calling all pastors, leaders, Intercessors to join him in prayer as he believes he has a mandate from God to touch the lives of those in need of spiritual help.

He is known for his versatile style of preaching and teaching which has empowered many around the world.

Courage Igene
ALL NATIONS CHURCH
+1 2143352380
