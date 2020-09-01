francesca’s® Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: FRAN) today announced plans to report second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, before the market opens.

The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-451-6152 and passcode 13709000. To listen to a live webcast via the internet, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.francescas.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until September 22, 2020. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is 13709000. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

About Francesca's Holdings Corporation

francesca's® is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. Today, francesca's® operates approximately 699 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia and also serves its customers through francescas.com . For additional information on francesca's®, please visit www.francescas.com .

CONTACT:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

646-277-1214

Company

Cindy Thomassee 832-494-2240

Kate Venturina 713-864-1358 x 1145

IR@francescas.com