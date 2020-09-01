Colliers International to Establish Company-Owned Office in North Carolina

Raleigh Operation Strengthens Leading Southeast Region Presence

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), today announced the opening of a new company-owned office in Raleigh, North Carolina. Together with the recent acquisition of Colliers | Charlotte, Colliers will seamlessly provide a full range of services including leasing, capital markets, valuation & advisory and property management to local, regional, national and international clients across the state.



J. Scott Adams, President, Colliers International | Virginia, will oversee the operation in Raleigh, including efforts to recruit high-quality professionals in brokerage and real estate management services. Adams brings a deep understanding of the market given his 20 years of experience and relationships in Raleigh. “The area boasts some of the best educational institutions in the country, which together with the Research Triangle Park has made Raleigh a technology and life sciences hub and the second hottest real estate market for 2020 as ranked by the Urban Land Institute,” said Adams. “We are looking forward to growing a team of highly respected and experienced professionals and building a market leadership position by increasing service capabilities and leveraging Colliers’ financial resources, international brand and global platform.”

“The opening of a company-owned operation is the latest in a series of investments we have made in the Southeast Region over the past several years,” said Ryan Kratz, President, Southeast Region | U.S. Brokerage. “We are committed to growth in North Carolina and the Southeast, one of the most vibrant and fastest growing regions in the U.S. We continue to strengthen our best in class service platform and reinforce the Colliers International brand as the global firm of choice for organizations and professionals who seek to align with a company differentiated by an enterprising culture.”

