Aleafia Health Subsidiary Secures Regulatory Approvals for Cannabis Sales in Germany

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc.’s (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) indirect subsidiary, Aleafia Health Germany GmbH (“Aleafia Germany”) will commence distributing medical cannabis products to German pharmacies following regulatory approvals.



Aleafia Germany has now received a controlled drug licence from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices and a European Union Good Distribution Practice certification from the Cologne district government. Together, these approvals authorize Aleafia Germany to purchase and distribute medical cannabis products within Germany from its cannabis distribution centre (“DC”) in Aachen Brand. Aleafia Germany is expected to begin cannabis sales in September.

Aleafia Health indirectly owns 60 percent of Aleafia Germany, by way of a joint-venture with Acnos Pharma GmbH (“Acnos”), a German pharmaceutical wholesaler and logistics company, which recently completed its state-of-the-art pharmaceutical production and supply chain facility.

“We are delighted to launch operations in the German market, leveraging the strength of our joint-venture’s existing distribution network,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “This breakthrough allows us to begin capturing market share while working towards the ultimate goal of receiving an EU-GMP Certification for our Paris, Ont. facility.”

“With our state-of-the-art cannabis distribution centre now licensed and operational, Aleafia Germany is well positioned to quickly start selling cannabis products to our wide network of pharmacies across Germany,” said Maximillian Claudel, Acnos Co-Owner and Managing Director of Aleafia Germany.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health’s competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

Forward Looking Information