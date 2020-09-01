DSS Announces Multi-Year Contract Valued at $9.6M with One of World’s Largest Photography and Image Sharing Companies

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its Premier Packaging Corp. (Premier) subsidiary signed a three-year contract with one of the world’s largest photography, photography products, and image sharing companies. The contract is valued at approximately $3.2 million per year.



“We’re excited to further extend our long-standing relationship with this customer,” commented Jason Grady, Chief Operating Officer of DSS. “As a global leader in their industry, they service more than 10 million customers, generating 26 million orders annually. This contract, valued at nearly $10 million over three years, demonstrates this customer’s confidence in Premier’s ability to deliver and sets the stage for additional contract opportunities with their other divisions, including school photography services and web-based photo sharing and printing services.”

Since taking over in July 2019, the DSS management team has transformed Premier’s operations, investing in new manufacturing equipment, people, and processes to increase its capacity, improve quality and delivery, and ensure it has the horsepower it needs to support its customers and grow with their changing demands.

For over 25 years Premier has been a market leader in providing innovative and secure solutions for printing and packaging. Premier is the smart packaging, and security printing division of DSS.

With operations based in Victor, NY, and distribution facilities on both coasts of the US, Premier services a variety of nationally and regionally based customers. Premier’s client list includes customers in the medical device, consumer goods, nutraceutical, photo marketing and food and beverage industries. Premier differentiates itself with an empathetic approach to customer service driven by being a full service, end-to-end solution provider that is large enough to be a complete resource, while maintaining flexibility to react to ever changing market and customer supply chain demands.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.

