GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), a world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announced that Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a business update at the following virtual investor conferences:



CITI’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference 2020 on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at 4:15pm EDT

Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference 2020 on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at 4:15pm EDT

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2020 on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at 2:40pm EDT

Live audio webcasts of the presentation and breakout session will be available through GW’s corporate website at www.gwpharm.com on the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available for each soon after the live presentation.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX® (cannabidiol) oral solution is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX® for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in conjunction with clobazam in patients two years and older and is under EMA review for the treatment of TSC. The Company is also carrying out a Phase 3 trial in Rett syndrome and has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, including nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury, as well as for the treatment of PTSD. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in Phase 2 trials for autism and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com .

