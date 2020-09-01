Critical Logistics Hub El Paso Attracts Sealy & Company with Light Industrial Portfolio Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of two light industrial warehouse and distribution buildings totaling 131,616 square feet in El Paso, TX. Sealy purchased the assets from Hagar Pacific Properties for an undisclosed amount and closely follows the company’s milestone transaction in South Carolina.

Located adjacent to El Paso International Airport, the assets acquired are within a critical logistics market along the Texas border that is known for its high barriers to entry and strong fundamentals. Sitting just three miles off Interstate-10, the 4th longest interstate in the United States, the Butterfield Industrial Park houses these functionally constructed and flexibly designed assets. El Paso is strategically located on the U.S. and Mexico border which has driven one of the most impressive real estate markets on the southern border, playing an integral role in world trade, manufacturing, and distribution.

Sealy & Company is familiar with the area, as it owns several properties in El Paso accounting for approximately three percent of its portfolio nationwide

The deal was led by Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs, Managing Director of Investment Services and Senior Associate for Sealy & Company, respectively. The team worked closely with Randy Baird of CBRE to purchase the assets.

“The Butterfield Trail submarket is one of the most noteworthy industrial areas in the El Paso market. We have historically owned properties in this market, and we are very familiar with the benefits that this location serves to our tenants as well as the overall demand for distribution space here. We believe that El Paso will continue to be an attractive market for investment as global firms reshore their manufacturing operations from Asia to Mexico to take advantage of the Maquiladora Program,” says Managing Director of Investment Services, Jason Gandy.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the company’s website at www.Sealynet.com.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment, and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ­LA. and is the sponsor of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP).

Attachments

Kayte Hollowell Sealy & Company 3186983112 KayteH@Sealynet.com