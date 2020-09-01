Turbine Labs Named as Colorado Companies to Watch 2020 Winner

The AI-software company is one of 50 statewide recipients of the honor

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 1, 2020, Denver, CO - Enterprise intelligence platform Turbine Labs has been recognized for its “exceptional entrepreneurial leadership” and “sustainable competitive advantage” in the Colorado Companies to Watch 2020 awards. It is an annual competition that has recognized Colorado companies for over the past 10 years. This year’s recipients will be honored and celebrated at the CCTW gala on September 18, 2020.

Turbine Labs, founded in 2014, is in the midst of its seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth. Turbine Labs AI-powered platform helps decision-makers efficiently synthesize information around complex topics and events so they can get smarter, make better decisions, and improve outcomes.

By focusing on second-stage companies across the state, the program offers distinct insight into Colorado's economic landscape and recognizes organizations often overlooked for the critical impact each company has in their respective industries and communities as well as the state as a whole.

“Growing up in Colorado, I’ve watched the state evolve into a world-class hub for technology and innovation. From access to incredible talent, support from government and lawmakers, as well as a very favorable cost structure, Turbine Labs would not be where it is without what this state has to offer,” said Leigh Fatzinger, Founder, and CEO, Turbine Labs. "On behalf of our entire team, we are honored to be recognized alongside the other finalists fueling Colorado’s growing economy.”

The awards, organized by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, aim to recognize the driving economic forces in the state by focusing not merely on growth, but on the true impact and influence of an organization. Judging criteria included Colorado-headquartered companies that employ six up to 99 full-time W-2 employees and have between $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital.

For additional information about Turbine Labs, please visit www.turbinelabs.com.

###



About Turbine Labs

Turbine Labs’ mission is to advance understanding and improve decision-making by efficiently harnessing, contextualizing, distributing, and displaying the world’s information. Unlike complex dashboards, lengthy presentations, and hard to learn and use software, Turbine Labs offers a friction-free, modern approach to obtaining the intelligence leaders need to mitigate risk and improve outcomes. For more information, visit turbinelabs.com.



About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado Companies to Watch is an awards program honoring 2nd-stage companies headquartered in the state of Colorado. The 450 companies that have been honored since the program’s inception demonstrate high performance in the marketplace or exhibit innovative products or processes. The program is designed to seek businesses from a wide range of industries throughout the state, not just the major metropolitan areas. The 50 companies selected each year make an astounding impact on Colorado's economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) launched the program in 2009 in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation and valuable community partners from across Colorado. For more information on Colorado Companies to Watch, visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org, facebook.com/ColoradoCompaniestoWatch and Twitter @coloradoCTW.



MEDIA CONTACT:



Sarah Evans

Sevans Strategy

sarah@sevanspr.com

224-829-8820

Sarah Evans Sevans Strategy 224-829-8820 sarah@sevanspr.com