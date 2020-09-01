TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas Opens First Residential Neighborhood In South Charlotte Metro

New townhome offerings will deliver spacious, innovative designs in top U.S. homebuilding market

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas, a member of the TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) family of premium regional homebuilders, has announced its debut residential offering at Ashburn. This enclave of 58 townhomes located in the south Charlotte suburb of Fort Mill, S.C. is the culmination of TRI Pointe Homes’ launch into the Carolinas just under two years ago. The new neighborhood, situated near Lake Wylie and with easy access to Interstate 77, will offer fresh new home designs in the No. 2 ranked homebuilding market in the country.1



VIP pre-sales and daily tours of four model homes at Ashburn are underway for people who register online. Customers also have access to a suite of online interactive home shopping tools that let them experience the new homes virtually before scheduling an onsite or virtual appointment.

“South Charlotte is a metro area that continues to offer great appeal including impressive job growth, low cost of living, and desirable lifestyle amenities,” said Gray Shell, president of TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas. “Since inception, we’ve followed TRI Pointe Group’s proven approach including a disciplined land acquisition strategy and a focus on recruiting top talent and innovation in home design. This formula, coupled with enhancing the customer experience through new technological innovations, has allowed us to grow our premium lifestyle position and strategically differentiate ourselves in the market. We are thrilled to provide South Charlotte residents with fresh new housing options.”

TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas’ spacious townhomes, available in six different open floor plans, allow the home to grow and change with its buyers. Ranging in size from approximately 1,662 square feet to 2,155 square feet, the two-story residences will offer three to four bedrooms, two and a half to three baths, and modern interiors. Depending on floor plan and flex space options, townhome features include an oversized walk-in pantry with additional storage, dual primary suites, a second-floor loft, and front porch and rear patio outdoor living spaces. Ashburn’s residences offer a uniquely balanced living experience with spacious indoors that flow seamlessly into the great outdoors surrounded by a mature wooded environment. Prices start from the high $250,000s.

Situated just south of the intersection of Hwy. 160 and Gold Hill Road, the more than 10.5-acre neighborhood is located only three miles from Kingsley, Fort Mill’s newest retail and dining destination that also includes corporate headquarters, entertainment venues and neighborhood amenities. Ashburn is only 25 minutes from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and the Uptown Charlotte district. The new neighborhood is assigned to some of Fort Mill’s best performing schools.

As part of the LivingSmart® program, the homes at Ashburn will not only be designed and independently certified to exceed local energy codes but will also be enhanced with money saving, energy-efficient features throughout. Each home will also include features from TRI Pointe Homes’ HomeSmart® program that provides the comfort, security and Wi-Fi connectivity residents need to control many of their home features. Activated and supported by Amazon, the HomeSmart features include one or more Amazon devices and products that work with Alexa.2

Launched in October 2018, TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas dedicated itself to bringing a signature approach to homebuilding and the homebuying experience in and around Charlotte and Raleigh, two metros that are not only the top two in the state, but also the entire country.1 In addition to Ashburn, TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas is anticipated to announce residential offerings at two new neighborhoods in fourth quarter 2020: 55 townhomes at Townes at North Salem in Apex, N.C., and 23 townhomes at Waterside in Raleigh, N.C.

TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas anticipates initial move-ins to Ashburn in late September or early October. For more information, please visit www.tripointehomes.com/carolinas/ashburn.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas designs, constructs, and sells innovative single-family homes and townhomes. Founded on more than a century of combined real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality master-planned and urban infill communities throughout the Charlotte and Raleigh metro areas. Dedicated to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group®, a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas, please visit https://www.tripointehomes.com/ carolinas .

