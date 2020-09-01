Singapore's Fast-Growing Consultancy Reveals 3 Keys to Accelerate Growth for Financial Advisors & Firms

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of refinement & hundreds of thousands of dollars in testing & experimenting, Miked Up Consulting carries some of the best growth results for Financial Advisors & firms. Marketing in the financial services industry can be difficult to navigate, often at times, most practitioners default to relying on old traditional, backbreaking methods to grow their business, making slow-growth and slipshod marketing the standard for the industry.



In speaking to Mike Yap, Head of Growth at Miked Up Consulting, he recognised that Financial Advisors should focus on the "Growth Trinity", the 3 critical keys to accelerate growth for Financial Advisors looking to generate more Assets Under Management & financial sales.

The First Key - Opportunity Creation

It's essential to have the ability to control the volume of leads and opportunities flowing into the Financial Advisory practice. By implementing sales processes, profit centres, key referral partnerships, organic & paid advertising methodologies - advisors can accelerate their growth and acquire clients like clockwork, instead of sitting around & waiting for "passive referrals" or wait for 10 years to build a solid clientele.

These frameworks work for young (inexperienced) and veteran (experienced) advisors, as having a solid client acquisition strategy sets them head and shoulders above their competitors.

The Second Key - Sales Leadership

When it comes to effective salespeople, the best are challengers and not relationship builders (or people pleasers). Often at times, top advisors are unafraid to establish leadership in the client-advisor relationship. They educate and provide a provocative perspective, while being in total control of the sale and where the direction is headed.

This means there is no need to spend a lot of time, energy and effort tip-toeing around clients and being afraid to challenge or push them out of their comfort zones. When clients are being led, advisors will begin to earn their trust, respect & confidence.

The Third Key - Client Fulfilment

A critical component of any advisory practice is to make sure client fulfilment is top-notch. These processes must be outlined clearly and expectations must be set so that clients feel valued, creating reciprocity and referral partnerships. A solid client fulfilment process will help clients to recommend your services to their friends.

The team at Miked Up Consulting has developed philosophies, systems and processes that show Financial Advisors how to make their client acquisition and retention a lot simpler and effective, so that fast-growth is a natural byproduct.

When it comes to business growth for Financial Advisors, Miked Up Consulting continues to explore new frontiers and they have set their eyes to expand beyond the top global financial hub of Singapore.

If you are interested to find out more about how principles like the “Growth Trinity” and other strategies can grow your business, visit https://www.miked-up.co/

