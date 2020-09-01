Headwall Bolsters Business Development in Asia/Pacific Region with New Addition

Jackie Hsiao Hired as Asia/Pacific Regional Sales Manager

/EIN News/ -- Bolton, Massachusetts, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall, the industry leader in turnkey hyperspectral imaging solutions and spectral instrumentation, announced today that Jackie Hsiao has joined the Headwall commercial team as Regional Sales Manager for the Asia/Pacific region. He will be responsible for driving revenue across Headwall's core markets and application spaces including Remote Sensing and Machine Vision.

“Jackie brings a wealth of successful sales management experience to the team,” says Don Battistoni, Headwall Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “His strategic thinking, technical background, and channel management expertise will be instrumental in expanding awareness of Headwall’s products, technology, and value in the Asia/Pacific region.”

“As the first Headwall employee in the region, I look forward to building on our established brand through increased face time with our end customers and channel partners to understand their specific needs and challenges. This direct 'voice of customer' input will be key to cultivating long-term partnerships, guiding future product development, and insure our long term mutual success,” said Jackie.

Jackie Hsiao most recently served as Sales Vice President & General Manager for China at UnitySC, responsible for overseeing semiconductor automated inspection and metrology solutions. Previously, he was Director of ALD Sales in Asia for Veeco (formerly Ultratech/Cambridge NanoTech), developing sales strategies for core market segments while leveraging insights from customers and stakeholders to facilitate growth. Jackie obtained a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering & Industry Economics from Tamkang University.

About Headwall

Headwall is a leading designer and manufacturer of complete spectral instrumentation solutions for remote sensing, advanced machine vision, and government/defense markets. With a worldwide base of end-user and OEM customers, Headwall enjoys a market leadership position through the design and manufacture of spectral solutions that are customized for application-specific performance. The Company is headquartered in the US, and has three European locations in Belgium, Germany, and Italy. European headquarters operations at Headwall BVBA are located near Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit headwallphotonics.com.

