MyBioGate's MGC Program Helping China's JITRI Seek Projects in Innovative Drugs and Medical Devices Niches

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with MyBioGate announced today that its MGC Program is now helping China's Jiangsu Industrial Technology Research Institute (JITRI) seek projects in innovative drugs and medical devices niches.

A company spokesperson said it is seeking projects with innovative drugs and medical devices. Project areas include biological drugs, new chemical drugs, gene and cell therapy, new vaccines, frontier technologies, and high-end medical equipment.

In 2013, the JITRI was founded as a bold new experiment. It is a testbed for a new system of research management designed to prime the pump of industrial innovation and bridge the canyon that can lie between technological discovery and industrial application.

The goal of JITRI is to build a sustainable innovation ecosystem in the Jiangsu Province, linking the innovation resource of both domestic and international academic fields to the demand drivers of the manufacturing industry by building independent research institutes to act as engines of transformational research.

By the end of 2019, JITRI had established a total of 52 specialized research institutes in the fields of advanced materials, energy and environmental protection, information technology, advanced manufacturing, and biomedicine, employing around 8,000 R&D personnel.

Opportunities with JITRI include:

• Selected projects will receive up to $7 million in direct funds.

• Introduce to early-stage R & D angel fund (tens of millions of angel investment) and help with early-stage project valuation for raising funds.

• Guaranteed independence of leadership control in R&D and operation (guaranteed leadership control over 80 percent).

• Project start-up support: including $42,000 in launch funds, roadshow arrangements, assistance in local government benefits package applications, and other services to help the project get started.

• Project launch subsidized funds up to $700,000, which will be paid in installments according to the progress of the project.

• Direct equity investments of up to $1.5 million.

• Provide free three-year R&D office space and up to $300,000 housing purchase subsidies.

• Financing: introduce to dozens of top-tier investors.

• Business services: office space, company registration, roadshow arrangement, CRO + CDMO + CSO professional services, fiscal and taxation services, human resources-related services, brand consulting and marketing promotion, local benefits application, etc.

About MyBioGate

MyBioGate is a healthcare consulting firm. We offer marketing, strategy, and execution support to help healthcare innovation grow by taking advantage of China’s huge market potential. We help innovative companies with China-Landing services and help them find reliable Chinese investors and partners. MyBioGate is committed to linking healthcare innovations in China and overseas. We share global healthcare innovation, entrepreneurship, investment trends, KOL opinions, important events and conferences, in-depth research and analysis, allowing Chinese medical and health companies and investors to gain insight into trends and seize investment opportunities. Our China Focus forums, Global Healthcare Innovation Competitions, and roadshows to China provide innovative companies who intend to enter China market with platforms for exposure to potential investors and partners.

