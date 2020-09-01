/EIN News/ -- WISeKey and ARHT Media Team Up for the First Ever Trusted HoloPresence Investor Meeting to Be Held at The NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square in NYC on November 17

Eliminating the need for physical contact and long-distance travel, Trusted HoloPresence meetings will reduce environmental impact and allow for social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

GENEVA, NEW YORK & TORONTO, September 1, 2020 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey," SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company and ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), a global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content for online and in-person communication, today announced a partnership where WISeKey will provide third-party authentication and additional security services to further secure transmissions conducted via ARHT's HoloPresence technology used by the financial services sector and other industries to conduct remote meetings where presenters appear as holograms.

The launch of this partnership will be at an investor meeting that will be held at the NASDAQ headquarters in Times Square in New York City on November 17, 2020 – the first of its kind in the world.

WISeKey and ARHT are delighted to be integrating their technologies to make HoloPresence transmissions even more secure, while also helping to eliminate the need for physical contact during business gatherings, an essential aspect of stopping the spread of COVID-19 during this global pandemic, as well as reducing an organization's carbon footprint and increasing their efficiency by minimizing air travel for busy executives.

With many organizations, especially in the financial services sector, having strict requirements for KYC authentication and strict data security, this collaboration is a gamechanger that will help them ensure compliance while using HoloPresence to conduct important organizational and investor meetings.

To authenticate users that are using HoloPresence, WISeKey has integrated its MyWISeID digital signature and strong authentication capability into the end-to-end encryption channels in ARHT's HoloPresence technology, which is powered by their transmission software the ARHT Engine. By adding the ability to verify digital identities, users will be able to communicate securely to submit their vote remotely, conduct financial transactions, access health consultations and much more.

"WISeID combined with ARHT's transmission software, the ARHT Engine, helps remove any barriers related to security and makes it easy and affordable for companies and individuals to further secure their interactions when appearing as holograms," stated Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey. "This partnership creates a great synergy that puts our authentication solution alongside a company that is pioneering the future of communication while also ensuring greater security and compliance for ARHT's HoloPresence technology, which will make the solution even more appealing to many clients."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with WISeKey to further enhance security options for our clients and broaden the potential markets for our online Virtual Global Stage and in-person HoloPresence engagements," stated ARHT’s CEO Larry O'Reilly. "WISeKey's software will integrate seamlessly with our ARHT Engine software to enhance communication globally."

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

WISeKey press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com .

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Press Contact

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.