U.S. Department of Energy Awards Syndem with an SBIR Grant to Advance its Solar Inverter Technology
Accelerating the commercialization of Syndem's patented technologies
This is a game changer for the grid. It is the sort of breakthrough that helps to push an industry from one era to the next.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syndem LLC, a global pioneer in renewable energy and smart grid, announces that U.S. Department of Energy has awarded Syndem with a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to advance its solar inverter technology.
This project is to develop the design and prototype of a new grid-forming tranformerless inverter to address the technical challenges behind, and the development of, safe, reliable, affordable, resilient, and efficient photovoltaic-storage systems while supporting the grid.
Syndem LLC is pioneering the development of the SYNDEM (meaning synchronized and democratized) grid architecture and virtual synchronous machines technologies to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, storage systems, and flexible loads, with the synchronization mechanism of synchronous machines. This is expected to enable the autonomous operation of power systems and advance global energy freedom for billions of people with access to low-cost clean electricity.
About Syndem
Syndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization-and-democratization mechanism to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, flexible loads etc. This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability, and advance global energy freedom for billions of people with access to low-cost clean electricity. Learn more at www.syndem.com.
About SBIR
The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are competitive funding opportunities that encourage U.S.-based small businesses to engage in high-risk, innovative research and technology development with the potential for future commercialization. For the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE), the program is managed by its Office of Science and awards projects in technology areas across the entire department. It is part of the larger SBIR program across the federal government, which is administered by the Small Business Administration. In the Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO), funding is awarded to companies that are working to advance the affordability, reliability, and performance of solar technologies on to the grid. Funded projects address a wide variety of solar energy topics such as photovoltaics, grid integration, solar plus energy storage, and community solar, among others.
