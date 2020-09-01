A Helping Hand from PSK: Safe, Sanitary, Hand Cream for Your Skin Protection

Herdsman Enterprises will be showcasing their new product, PSK Protect Hand Cream at various beauty and skincare related events in 2020.

The right cosmetics for every lady.” — Herdsman Enterprise

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To prevent COVID-19, most people use alcohol-based hand sanitizers that contain 75% alcohol to clean their hands. Due to its high volatility, it easily strips away moisture in the outer layer of skin and makes the skin dry, itchy and even allergic. In order to solve this problem, Herdsman Enterprises have decided to manufacture antibacterial moisturizing hand cream to enhance skin protection after using alcohol. The company will be showcasing their new product, PSK Protect Hand Cream at various beauty and skincare related events in 2020.

PSK Protect Hand Cream is like a pair of invisible gloves that provide integrated care to your hand all while enhancing skin protection. The product is ideal in strengthening and protecting skin from environmental hazardous substances. With its functions of fighting bacteria, soothing and brightening the skin, it is targeted to enhance the skin’s protection especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.Herdsman Enterprises is dedicated to providing high-quality products through strict product examination and qualification, and sees a vast business opportunity in the US, UK, and Southeast Asia.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Anti-bacterial and disinfection properties for extra protection

• Nourish, repair,and improve skin condition in the long term

• Invigorate and moisten skin

About Herdsman Enterprises

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Herdsman Enterprise has developed a whole range of skincare and cosmetics products using patented and effective ingredients. The company insists on offering its customers the safest and non-irritating skin care experiences with a simple yet effective formula, avoiding any unnecessary ingredients in the products. Certified by FDA, EEC and SASO, the products have been sold in more than 30 countries.

For more information, please visit https://herdsman-cosmetic.com.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/herdsman-enterprises

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pskskincareandmakeup/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/psk-skincare-makeup/

###

Media contact: Joshua Sim

Email: huikeit.sim@beanne.com.tw

Phone: +886989070605