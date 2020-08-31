State disciplines health care providers-R20-21

For immediate release: August 31, 2020 (20-159)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov .

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In July 2020 the secretary of health denied the medical assistant application of Angel Esteban Cabrera (MR60983151). In 2018 Cabrera was convicted of driving under the influence. Cabrera also entered into deferred prosecution for driving under the influence and ignition interlock violation. Cabrera failed to complete a required evaluation.

Clark County

In June 2020 the secretary of health denied the agency-affiliated counselor application of Melody Peck, also known as Melody Britt (CG61016539). Peck was convicted in 2012 of third-degree theft and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission. In 2014 Peck was convicted of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission. She also didn’t comply with a notice to obtain a required evaluation.

Grays Harbor County

In June 2020 the Nursing Commission granted the application of registered nurse Natalie Joanna Pray (RN60921641) and entered an agreement with her to contact and actively participate in an intake process with a substance abuse monitoring program.

King County

In July 2020 the Dental Commission charged dentist Robert E. Buda (DE00007787) with unprofessional conduct. During an infection control inspection by the Department of Health, Buda allegedly was found to have failed to document spore testing, several expired drugs in the emergency kit, no anti-anaphylactic agent, and no AED or access to one. Charges state that neither Buda nor his staff members had current CPR or basic life support certification.

In July 2020 the Chiropractic Commission amended the statement of charges against chiropractor Caitlin Marie Czezowski (CH60603264). Czezowski allegedly published misleading advertising about cures for diabetes and hypothyroidism, and practiced outside her scope in treating two diabetic patients.

In July 2020 the Chiropractic Commission amended the statement of charges against chiropractor Niels Jonathan Pedersen (CH60602274). Pedersen allegedly published misleading advertising about cures for diabetes and hypothyroidism, and practiced outside his scope in treating two diabetic patients.

Pacific County

In July 2020 the Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program granted the application of agency-affiliated counselor Stacy RaeAnn Wirkkala (CG61058445) and immediately placed the license on probation for two years. Wirkkala must comply with terms and conditions.

Spokane County

In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Levi Imani (NA00179165) with unprofessional conduct. Imani allegedly went to work as a hospital psychiatric security attendant showing signs of impairment.

Thurston County

In July 2020 the Pharmacy Board terminated a 2016 order against pharmacist Joan M. Hart (PH00011515). Hart complied with terms and conditions.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

