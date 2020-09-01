Baristas Triples Munchie Magic Locations in August After Opening 6 Over the Past 3 Days Reaching 37 New Since March
Munchie Magic added an additional six locations over the past three days week bringing the total locations open from 31 to 37
We expect to continue to grow exponentially and are committed to making certain that our infrastructure will grow along with it.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle WA –September 1, 2020/ Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic added an additional six locations over the past three days week bringing the total locations open from 31 to 37. www.baristas.tv www.munchiemagic.com
Last month Munchie Magic more than tripled its locations growing from 12 to 37 during the month of August. Munchie Magic has now opened 37 locations since Washington State issued a statewide stay at home order on March 23rd, 2020, and Munchie Magic was designated as an essential business supporting the supply of foods and other goods to the consumers who are staying at home.
The newest six of the rapidly expanding Munchie Magic virtual restaurants that deliver Ben & Jerry's ice cream and other snack foods through its third-party delivery partners Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash, span from Tacoma, WA to Everett, WA, and services areas surrounding the Seattle, WA core.
Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "The surge in new openings is directly related to the technology and strong support we have from our partners and individuals willing to work tirelessly in order to streamline and maintain our acquisition and onboarding process. We expect to continue to grow exponentially and are committed to making certain that our infrastructure will grow along with it.”
The media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com. The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magics' Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media's capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.
About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.
About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.
