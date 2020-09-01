Graphene Market Size Worth USD 2,864.1 Million by 2027, at 38% CAGR; Owing to Increasing Demand for Sustainability Solutions Globally, foresees Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are XG Sciences (U.S.), Graphenea, Inc. (U.S.), ACS Material, LLC (U.S.), CVD Equipment Corporation (U.S.), Global Graphene Group (U.S.), AMO GmbH (Germany), Applied Graphene Materials plc (UK), Graphene One (U.S.), Grolltex Inc. (U.S.), DIRECTA PLUS S.p.A. (Italy), CHINA CARBON GRAPHITE INC (China), NanoXplore Inc. (Canada), Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. (UK), Other Key Players profiled in graphene market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global graphene market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 2,864.1 million by 2027 while exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 39% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing demand for sustainability solutions and the rising aviation sectors across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Graphene Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Graphene Oxide (GO), Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNP), Others), By End-Use (Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Others), and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 225.1 million in 2019 and is projected to rise in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Adoption of Graphene Products amid COVID-19 to Favor Growth

The novel coronavirus has led to disruptions amongst several global economies owing to a complete halt in operations and activities to contain the spread of the disease. There has been a spike in the demand for antibody-conjugated graphene sheets that accurately detect the virus and are adopted for population screening. Owing to multiple benefits provided by the product, it is being extensively adopted across several industrial applications that are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/graphene-market-102930





Graphene is primarily a single layer of carbon atoms that are tightly bound in a hexagonal honeycomb mesh. They are widely adopted in several industrial applications such as automotive, energy & power, and aerospace. They further posses several attributes such as light-weight, high tensile strength, and good conductor of heat. Additionally, they provide sustainable solutions to an array of applications that propels their demand across several industries globally.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. In addition to this, the report provides insights into the regional analysis and discusses the performance of the market in major regions across the globe. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and the strategies adopted by these companies which have resulted in the introduction of several new products as well as major company collaborations. The research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.





DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Aviation Sector to Promote Growth

The increasing global population and high disposable income are expected to propel the demand for air travel. The increasing air leisure activities are surging the demand for travel through private jets, planes, and helicopters. Owing to its ability to improve the composites and coatings adopted in planes, spaceships, and drone manufacturing, graphene is revolutionizing the aerospace industry. Additionally, the growing concerns on reducing carbon emissions are propelling the aircraft manufacturers to adopt graphite products largely. For instance, the government in the U.K has developed a long term Aviation 2020 strategy that aims to achieve a secure, safe, and sustainable aviation sector. Therefore, the increasing focus to provide sustainable solutions in the rising aviation sector will favor the growth of the global market during the forecast period.





SEGMENTATION

Aerospace & Defense Segment Held a Market Share of 22.87% Backed by Increasing Focus on Fuel Efficiency in Aircraft

The aerospace & defense segment, based on end-use, held a market share of 22.87% in 2019 and is expected to showcase a significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of the product to reduce carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency in aircraft.





Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/graphene-market-102930







REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Europe to Remain at the Forefront; Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, the market in Europe is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the increasing demand for electric vehicles owing to stringent environmental regulations in the region. North America stood at USD 63.2 million in 2019 and is expected to experience an exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the presence of several small and medium scale manufacturers in countries such as the U.S. between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Collaboration between Major Companies to Consolidate Their Market Positions

The market is highly fragmented by the presence of major companies such as XG Sciences, Grolltex, Inc, Graphenea, Inc, and AMO GmbH, among others. These companies are collaborating with each other to improve the quality of products and strengthen their position to gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace. Other key players are adopting strategies such as partnership, the introduction of a new product, and merger and acquisition that is anticipated to favor the global graphene market growth in the forthcoming years.





Industry Development:

January 2020: The Graphene Flagship announced its collaboration with other leading industries in Europe to commercialize graphene-enabled products. The collaboration is expected to include EURO 92 million co-funded by the companies that is aimed at promoting the products across several industrial applications such as automotive, energy, and aerospace.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Graphene Market are:

XG Sciences (U.S.)

Graphenea, Inc. (U.S.)

ACS Material, LLC (U.S.)

CVD Equipment Corporation (U.S.)

Global Graphene Group (U.S.)

AMO GmbH (Germany)

Applied Graphene Materials plc (UK)

Graphene One (U.S.)

Grolltex Inc. (U.S.)

DIRECTA PLUS S.p.A. (Italy)

CHINA CARBON GRAPHITE INC (China)

NanoXplore Inc. (Canada)

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. (UK)

Other Key Players





Place a Direct Order of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102930







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Graphene Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Value) Graphene Oxide Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNP) Others By End-Use (Value) Electronics Aerospace & Defense Energy Automotive Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/graphene-market-102930







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT) and Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT)), By Application (Plastics & Composites, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Graphene Solar Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type(Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Graphene Electrodes, Carbon Felt Electrodes), By Application (Utility, Energy Storage, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026



Protective Gloves Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Disposable Gloves, and Durable Gloves), By Raw Material (Natural Rubber Gloves, Aramid Fiber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyurethane, Vinyl (PVC) Gloves, and Leather Gloves), By Application (Healthcare & Medical, Manufacturing, Construction, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Healthcare PPE Market for COVID-19, Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Eye & Face Protection {Safety Spectacles, Safety Goggles, Face Mask, and Face Shield}, Protective Clothing {Isolation Gowns, Coveralls, and Others}, Hand Protection/Safety Gloves, and Respiratory Protection/N95 Respirators) By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs







Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-graphene-market-10190

