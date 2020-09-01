REGENERON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Regeneron, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Regeneron, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) on behalf of long-term stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Regeneron have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



On June 24, 2020, U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit alleging that the Company has violated the False Claim Act and actively engaged in a kickback scheme to bolster its sale of macular degeneration drug, Eylea.

Beginning in 2012, the Company began to pay Chronic Disease Fund to cover Medicare co-pays for Eylea patients so the doctors would prescribe them, and the Company would make an estimated 400% profit.

The Company has also been accused of lying to the government about their contributions to Chronic Disease Fund during a 2013 audit.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Regeneron, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

